Avengers Attack the Eternals and X-Men Get a Vision of War in Judgment Day #1 (Exclusive)

The time has come for three of Marvel's signature franchises to go to war in A.X.E.: Judgment Day. The next big Marvel blockbuster event comes from creators Kieron Gillen and Valerio Schiti, and pits the Avengers, X-Men, and Eternals against each other. Judgment Day's main conflict is between the Eternals and X-Men, after the latter's big secret of mutant resurrection becomes public knowledge. The Eternals see mutants being able to revive themselves as an excess deviation, which means they must be put down. Earth's Mightiest Heroes find themselves caught in the middle, as they attempt to stop both groups from destroying each other, and the world.

ComicBook.com has an exclusive preview of A.X.E.: Judgment Day #1 from Kieron Gillen, Valerio Schiti, Marte Gracia, and VC's Clayton Cowles. The preview checks in on the Avengers, X-Men, and Eternals, with some of our central characters already in combat. Tony Stark and Sersi are catching up in New York when Echo/Phoenix swoops in to take Sersi out into space where Thor and Captain Marvel are waiting for them. Elsewhere in New York, Cyclops and Jean Grey are at the X-Men's Treehouse base dealing with human pushback regarding mutant resurrection. Finally, on Krakoa, Mystique and Nightcrawler wait for Destiny's vision of the coming Judgment Day war to complete.

"Honestly, for me, speaking as a reader as much as a writer, there's nothing worse than an event that comes out of nowhere," Gillen said in an interview with Popverse. "It had to come from the books. So yeah, I was looking at the Avengers, what Jason [Aaron] has built in the mythology there. I was looking at the X-Books, the secrets of Krakoa coming to light, and I was looking at what I was doing in Eternals, which dances with both of them, the various tensions in Eternal society there. And now, that's stuff going to blow up. It's just that kind of 'Oh, look, these are three logical strains that are intersecting, let's then bring them forth and see what happens with them.'"

You can find ComicBook.com's exclusive preview of A.X.E.: Judgment Day #1 below. The issue goes on sale Wednesday, July 20th. And check back in later today for the announcement of another tie-in to Judgment Day.

A.X.E.: JUDGMENT DAY #1 (OF 6)

KIERON GILLEN (W) • VALERIO SCHITI (A) • Cover by MARK BROOKS

VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY MARK BROOKS • WOMEN OX A.X.E. VARIANT COVER BY LUCAS WERNECK

VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO • VARIANT COVER BY PATRICK GLEASON

VARIANT COVER BY RON LIM • HIDDEN GEM VARIANT COVER BY JACK KIRBY

IN THE LAND OF THE RIGHTEOUS...

The X-Men claim they're the planets' new gods. The Eternals know that position is already filled. The Avengers are about to realize exactly how many secrets their so-called friends have kept from them. Years of tension lead to a volcanic eruption as two worlds burn. Who has leaked the X-Men's secrets to their latest foes? Why is Tony Stark abducting an old friend? And who stands in judgment over the whole world? Judgment Day from Kieron Gillen and Valerio Schiti is the apocalyptic emotional event to define the summer.

40 PGS./Rated T+ …$5.99