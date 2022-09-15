Avengers Embraces Bootleg "Avongers" to Celebrate Latest She-Hulk Episode

Avongers, assemble! On Thursday, the official Twitter account for Marvel's Avengers updated its display name, bio, and icon in a hilarious way, in honor of the recently-released fifth episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. Spoilers for Episode 5 of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, "Mean, Green, and Straight Poured into These Jeans", below! Only look if you want to know! The episode partially followed Nikki Ramos (Ginger Gonzaga) and Augustus "Pug" Pugliese (Josh Segarra) in their search for a superhero tailor for Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany). After finding their way to a boba cafe that they believe is a front for the tailor, they discover that it's actually a front for bootleg Avengers merchandise, including the "Avongers" and the "Avingers", with cartoon versions of the original six Avengers that clearly don't match reality.

(Photo: Twitter)

In reality, the Avongers clothes and logos were designed by Truck Torrence, who has created many of Marvel's emoji characters under the name of 100 Soft. (Torrence is also the fiance of She-Hulk head writer Jessica Gao.) The 100 Soft account took to Twitter on Thursday to joke about being Pug and Nikki's "drip broker", and share a gif from the episode.

It's true. I am Nikki & Pug's drip broker 💧



Always happy to dress the amazing @gingerthejester and Josh Segarra. #SheHulk #Avongers pic.twitter.com/Jlf1o1wU6Q — 100% Soft • ᴗ • (@100soft) September 15, 2022

"He's been able to create so many cute things for She-Hulk because he's been along for the entire ride of making this show," Gao told The Hollywood Reporter earlier this year.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law follows Jennifer Walters as she navigates the complicated life of a single, 30-something attorney who also happens to be a green 6-foot-7-inch superpowered hulk. The nine-episode series welcomes a host of MCU vets, including Mark Ruffalo as Hulk, Tim Roth as Abomination, Charlie Cox as Daredevil, and Benedict Wong as Wong. The cast also includes Ginger Gonzaga as Nikki Ramos, Josh Segarra as Augustus "Pug" Pugliese, Jon Bass as Todd, and Renée Elise Goldsberry as Mallory Book. Executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, Kat Coiro and Jessica Gao. Co-executive producers are Wendy Jacobson and Jennifer Booth.

New episodes of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law will debut Thursdays exclusively on Disney+. If you haven't checked out Disney+ yet and you want to give it a go, you can do that here.

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.