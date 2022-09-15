She-Hulk Fans Want Bootleg "Avongers" Merch to Be Real

She-Hulk showed off the Avongers and now fans want merch from the bootleg team of heroes. Pug went looking for some exclusive sneakers and ended up helping Jennifer Walters secure her superhero costume. During the vetting process for an enhanced individual tailor, a clerk tried to hawk some knock off Avengers mercy on the attorney and Nikki. Like any superhero fans worth their salt, they ended up biting. Fans got a real kick of both characters sitting in front of a door with bootleg Captain America shields and Mjolnir. Now, those viewers want the chance to buy some of that stuff as a gag. On the shirt Ginger Gonzalez's character is wearing, the heroes are color swapped. The Incredible Hulk is purple and Iron Man is mostly yellow with red accents. It's a silly gag, not unlike the AvengerCon from Ms. Marvel. It will be curious to see if it keeps showing up throughout the series. Check out the shirts for yourself down below!

In a conversation with The Wrap, helmer Kat Coiro explained that the show was very much a comedy. While it is a fun show, the characters are what drew her to the project. "I never choose a project based on genre. And I actually don't think very much about genre, I think about character," the She-Hulk director previously explained. "And I think about the emotional lives of the characters and, you know, can I bring something? Can I bring a mix of humor and heart to this? Because that is what I love to watch. And it's what I love to work with."

I kind of feel I need to get an Avongers t-shirt. pic.twitter.com/bgulRgVr5M — C:\hamba\Fadz\ai (@FadzC) September 15, 2022

She continued, "And so when I stepped into, you know, the Marvel playground — the cool thing about Marvel is that it is an ever-evolving universe and you have straight dramas, and you have very comedic films, and we are in that world where we're definitely playing with a more comedic world, but it also is still part of Marvel land."

Will Disney release Avongers merch? Let us know down in the comments!