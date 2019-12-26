Avengers Campus to Open at Disney’s California Adventure This Summer

Star Wars fans finally got to the opportunity to travel to a galaxy far, far away this past year, as Disneyland and Walt Disney World officially opened the new attraction Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge. In 2020, it will be Marvel fans that get to experience their favorite worlds and characters for the first time. It was announced this week that Disney California Adventure Park is officially opening Avengers Campus next summer, giving guests the chance to live inside the world of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes.

The attraction will center around Avengers HQ and features interactions with many of the beloved characters from the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Spider-Man, Iron Man, Doctor Strange, Ant-Man, the Wasp the Guardians of the Galaxy, Black Widow, and various heroes from both Wakanda and Asgard will be at the campus, hoping to recruit the next generation of heroes.

Avengers Campus is home to the Worldwide Engineering Brigade, also known as W.E.B., which will be the focal point of the interactive Spider-Man ride. Guests will use new web-slinging technology to help Spider-Man regain control over a horde of Spider-Bots that have run amok. This will be Disney’s first-ever attraction featuring Spider-Man.

In addition to the various hero experiences at Avengers Campus, the park will also feature a new eatery called Pym Test Kitchen. Taking its name from Ant-Man’s Hank Pym, the new eatery will experiment with changing the size of several different foods.

You can check out all of the new concept art that Disney released for Avengers Campus below!

