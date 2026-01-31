Every MCU Post-Credits Scene that Sets Up Avengers: Doomsday

As the Marvel Cinematic Universe heads closer to the release of Avengers: Doomsday, the franchise’s post-credits scenes have been setting up the upcoming movie. The MCU’s Infinity Saga established the franchise as one of the most lucrative in the world, with its expansive Marvel story gripping audiences of all ages. The subsequent shift in the movies of the MCU to focus on the Multiverse has weathered a few issues, but the franchise is now well on its way to delivering an epic two-part finale in the form of Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars. With the former less than a year away, the MCU is already building toward the Multiverse Saga’s conclusion.

The MCU’s post-credits scenes have become incredibly important in establishing where the franchise’s story is heading next. The small teasers often give the MCU’s audiences hints and teases as to what they can expect from future releases, and that includes Avengers: Doomsday. The franchise’s releases throughout Phases 5 and 6 have already laid a foundation for Doomsday‘s story, with multiple post-credits scenes obviously setting up the upcoming movie.

5) Captain America: Brave New World (2025)

Captain America: Brave New World was Sam Wilson’s first solo project as the MCU’s new Captain America. With the much-anticipated appearance of Red Hulk in the movie and the long-awaited return of the Leader, it was clear that Brave New World was always going to be a key movie for establishing the direction of the MCU’s future. Though some felt Brave New World wasted its new characters, the movie’s post-credits scene helped set up Avengers: Doomsday.

The movie’s post-credits scene shows Sam Wilson visiting the Leader on the Raft, where he is imprisoned. The villain warns the hero of an impending attack from other worlds and suggests that he and Cap should be on the same side, as they share the same world. It’s a clear tease for the impending Multiversal chaos set to unfold as part of Avengers: Doomsday‘s story.

4) Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (2021)

One of the biggest post-Endgame unresolved MCU post-credits scenes came in 2021’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. The movie introduced the titular hero and the powerful weaponized rings used by his father, the Mandarin. After Shang-Chi inherits the Rings, one of the movie’s post-credits scenes shows him getting advice from other Marvel heroes, delivering a tease that remains as yet unaddressed.

Shang-Chi‘s post-credits scene sees the hero connect with Captain Marvel, Bruce Banner, and Wong, forming a clear connection between the new hero and the MCU’s remaining Avengers. This sets up Shang-Chi as a member of the team for future Avengers stories, such as Doomsday, and establishes that the heroes of the franchise remain in contact even though audiences haven’t been shown too much of them. While the tease about the Rings’ origins likely won’t be explored until Shang-Chi‘s sequel movie arrives, his first outing’s post-credits scene did subtly set up his appearance in Doomsday.

3) Thunderbolts* (2025)

Thunderbolts* marked the MCU’s first new team-up movie for quite some time, bringing a number of anti-heroes together for the greater good. The movie’s introduction of Sentry was an important MCU moment, but it also moved the franchise’s story along in several other ways. Thunderbolts* set up Avengers: Doomsday in more ways than one, with its post-credits scene being one of the most obvious.

The movie’s post-credits teaser established that the titular team, now rebranded as the New Avengers, is being trusted with the protection of the Earth. This is disrupted by the sudden appearance of the Fantastic Four’s ship, establishing that Marvel’s First Family has crossed over from their reality to the MCU’s main timeline. As they’re set to be major players in Avengers: Doomsday‘s story, it’s a clear setup for the upcoming movie.

2) The Marvels (2023)

The Marvels might not be the most popular post-Endgame MCU movie, but it does have an important place in the Multiverse Saga’s wider story. Its plot involved a cosmic threat connected to Ms Marvel’s quantum bands that ultimately tore a hole in the fabric of the MCU’s reality. The movie ended with Monica Rambeau sealing the tear, only to end up trapped on the other side.

The Marvels‘ post-credits scene explained exactly where Monica had gone, and it set up Avengers: Doomsday in an especially exciting way. Waking on an unknown ship, Monica comes face to face with Kelsey Grammer’s Beast, establishing that she has landed in another reality. The scene sets up the appearance of the X-Men in Avengers: Doomsday, making The Marvels‘ post-credits teaser a crucial piece of information ahead of the 2026 movie.

1) Fantastic Four: First Steps (2025)

The Fantastic Four: First Steps was one of the most anticipated Marvel movies for many years ahead of its release. The official debut of the eponymous team in the MCU was a major moment, and their battle against the awesome power of Galactus introduced them in appropriately epic fashion. However, The Fantastic Four: First Steps‘ post-credits scene is the most important way the movie sets up the MCU’s immediate future.

The most exciting post-credits scene sees Sue Storm caring for her son, Franklin Richards, only to return to see him interacting with a hooded figure holding a metal mask. The character in question is obviously Doctor Doom, establishing the villain’s interest in Franklin or the Fantastic Four. It’s the scene that most directly sets up the events of Avengers: Doomsday, as well as teases the most important villain in the MCU’s Multiverse Saga.

