MCU Report Teases Surprising Sequel For Marvel’s Most Criminally Forgotten Movie

After being forced to take a year off due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Marvel Studios officially kicked off the Multiverse Saga in 2021. A bevy of releases came out, including the film Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, which introduced audiences to the titular superhero. Shang-Chi was very well-received, earning positive reviews (praising everything from the action to the performances) and grossing $432.2 million worldwide (a strong number considering the state of movie theaters at the time). Despite that response, Shang-Chi 2 has yet to come to fruition. As fans continue to wait for the follow-up, Marvel seems to be working on something else that could fill the void.

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According to insider Daniel Richtman (via Comic Book Movie), Marvel has a Ten Rings spinoff in development once again. Details, such as a creative team, production timeline, or release window, are being kept under wraps for the time being.

Should The Ten Rings Spinoff Actually Happen?

It’s important to keep in mind this is just a rumor. Marvel has yet to officially give a Ten Rings project the green light, so it’s possible this proposed spinoff could fall by the wayside. However, if it actually does get off the ground, it’ll be a fascinating development for Marvel Studios. It’s true that Shang-Chi ended with a bit of a cliffhanger concerning the Ten Rings organization. Shang-Chi’s sister Xu Xialing became its new ruler, breaking the promise she made to her brother. Fans would certainly be interested in seeing that thread picked up, but it’s worth wondering if that should happen in a dedicated Ten Rings spinoff.

In all likelihood, this spinoff would probably be a TV series made for Disney+, and considering the Mouse House’s shifting priorities, something like that may no longer be in the cards. After the rather shaky reception of the Multiverse Saga, Kevin Feige re-evaluated Marvel’s output rate and decided to change some things. One of the biggest alterations he implemented was focusing more on TV shows that could support annual series releases (which we’re seeing with Daredevil: Born Again). Earlier in Marvel’s Disney+ era, several shows were made as one-off miniseries, which ended up diluting the brand and giving even the most dedicated fans too much “homework” to do to keep up.

If the original plan was for the Ten Rings spinoff to be a streaming show, something like that may no longer fit in Marvel’s plans. And if a miniseries is off the table, then it would make more sense to just make Shang-Chi 2 for movie theaters. That’s the project most Marvel fans would prefer to see, and there are ways you could bring the Ten Rings into the fold. Shang-Chi’s personal connection to the organization could be a compelling source of drama, fleshing out character dynamics and narrative beats to build upon the foundation established in the first film. That would arguably be a more organic continuation than spinning the Ten Rings off into their own thing (in a story that may or may not include Shang-Chi).

Hopefully, we’ll learn what the future holds for Shang-Chi and his corner of the Marvel Cinematic Universe after the Multiverse Saga concludes. Shang-Chi himself is set to return in Avengers: Doomsday, which will serve as the character’s re-introduction to general moviegoers. Assuming that goes well, Marvel may look to finally capitalize on his popularity and fan-favorite status. Avengers: Secret Wars is going to be a soft reset of the MCU timeline, streamlining the continuity for the next saga. Certain elements and characters will be carried over, and one would think (assuming Shang-Chi survives the showdown with Doctor Doom), he could become a recurring character in the franchise over the next handful of years.

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