5 Marvel Mutant Villains Who Would Be Better Than Magneto for the MCU’s X-Men Reboot

The mutant saga in the Marvel Cinematic Universe will kick off after Avengers: Secret Wars serves as a reboot for the franchise. With that new phase in the planning stages, there are a lot of casting rumors floating around, including one that involves Adam Driver. The rumors were that Marvel reached out to the Star Wars star to join the MCU as Magneto. It also seems like the new X-Men movies will feature a young X-Men team with a few older “mentor” figures, including Professor X, Emma Frost, and Magneto, although the rumors also indicated that Magneto would be the villain once again.

Videos by ComicBook.com

With Magneto as one of the main villains in two of the first three X-Men movies at Fox and a major player in the prequel movies, it is time to move on from him, and the MCU has plenty of options to bring in fresh villains that the new X-Men team can face in the new movies.

5) The Hellfire Club

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

The Hellfire Club has been in the movies as the main villains before, but it wasn’t a good representation of the corrupt organization. X-Men: First Class was great, but it wasn’t really because of the Hellfire Club, and it was instead because of the formation of the X-Men being shown on the screen. That version had Kevin Bacon as Sebastian Shaw, January Jones as a highly disappointing version of Emma Frost, and that was all that really stood out.

However, the Hellfire Club in the modern day could provide a great nemesis for the X-Men. For one thing, the group has mutants in the upper levels, but they hide that fact and are instead a club of wealthy donors, and it is more of a social club for the wealthy and spoiled. Even Howard Stark (Iron Man’s dad) was a member at one point. Wealthy aristocrats who are secretly led by mutants with eyes on ruling the world is something the young X-Men would struggle to match up against.

4) Orchis

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Orchis is a new addition to the X-Men world compared to most of the X-Men’s most famous villains. This group debuted in House of X #1 (2019) by Jonathan Hickman and Pepe Larraz to give the mutants a new enemy as they settled into their new lives on Krakoa. This is an anti-mutant paramilitary and scientific coalition, assembled from Earth’s most powerful human organizations, including AIM, SHIELD, Hydra, and Alpha Flight. They believed mutants threatened the extinction of humans and formed to prevent that.

Orchis is arguably the most MCU-ready villain because it is an organization, not a person, a shadowy human institution that could recur and spread across multiple films the way Hydra did in the Captain America movies, while providing the Sentinels and Nimrod as escalating threats. It reframes X-Men conflict around institutional prejudice and AI, with its entire purpose being based on fear of anything different, making this an organization that could easily work with Damage Control as a threat to all mutants.

3) Shadow King

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

The Shadow King has appeared before on the screen, but it was in the X-Men-adjacent Legion television series, which only had a connection to the mutant team in that David Haller is Professor X’s son. However, it also had a strong connection to the comics since his main villain tormenting him was Shadow King. This villain debuted in The Uncanny X-Men #117 (1979) by Chris Claremont and John Byrne, introduced as Amahl Farouk. He was later shown to be the first evil mutant Professor X ever encountered.

In fact, it was Farouk who convinced Professor X that he had to put together a team of mutants to help fight those who misused their powers. In the MCU, Shadow King could give the reboot a genuinely different threat, a body-hopping psychic horror villain who the X-Men can’t physically fight, ideal for a psychological, unsettling tone and for showcasing telepathy in ways no prior X-Men film attempted. He could be a great first villain to test Jean Grey’s powers.

2) William Stryker

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

William Stryker appeared in the X-Men movies, showing up in X2: X-Men United, X-Men Origins: Wolverine, and X-Men: Days of Future Past, but he was nothing like the character from the comics. In the movies, he was a member of a paramilitary unit that used mutants as black ops weapons, and in other cases, tried to capture and experiment on them. He had something to do with the Weapon X program, and this made him a dangerous enemy.

However, the Stryker in comics is even deadlier. Instead of a paramilitary commander, he is an evangelist who preached that mutants were demons sent from the Devil to corrupt and destroy the world. As an evangelist, he was someone who could easily turn fearful humans against the mutants, and in today’s society, that could be one of the most topical storylines in the MCU. He could easily work with Damage Control to help spread fear, and possibly with a new group like Orchis to try to massacre mutants on a widespread level.

1) Mister Sinister

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Magneto doesn’t need to be the villain in the new X-Men movies because there is someone that the Fox movies already started setting up who would be a much better option to help the MCU movie stand out as something different. Both the New Mutants and the latter X-Men movies set up the idea that Mister Sinister was out there, and he is who needs to show up to torment these new X-Men mutants.

With a young Jean Grey and Cyclops in the MCU, Mister Sinister’s plans could easily transfer over to the new movies since his entire goal was to use those two mutants to create a powerful mutant who could one day help him defeat Apocalypse. Even if they don’t go with Apocalypse, there might not be a better villain that the Fox movies hadn’t introduced yet than Sinister, a geneticist who mastered cloning and has the skills to manipulate other mutants to do his bidding. Mister Sinister is the best idea for the new MCU X-Men’s first villain.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!