‘Avengers’ Star Don Cheadle To Host ‘Saturday Night Live’

Avengers: Endgame star Don Cheadle will host an upcoming episode of Saturday Night Live.

The NBC comedy series announced Cheadle will host on Twitter, giving him the February 16 slot. The musical guest will be Gary Clark Jr.. The week prior, popular musician Halsey will be running the show. Months ahead of Avengers: Endgame‘s release, Cheadle will be hosting in promotion of his new Wall Street satire series Black Monday which airs Sunday nights on Showtime.

Saturday Night Live has landed some big names as hosts in its 44th season. So far, Adam Driver, Seth Myers, Jonah Hill, Liev Schreiber, Matt Damon, Jason Momoa, Steve Carell, and Claire Foy have all taken the gig. This will be Cheadle’s first time hosting Saturday Night Live. It is also Gary Clark Jr.’s first time with the series.

While Cheadle will probably be obligated to acknowledge his War Marchine role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, he likely won’t spill any real Avengers: Endgame spoilers while appearing on Saturday Night Live. The actor certainly learned a thing or two about dropping spoilers before movies release from his co-star Mark Ruffalo.

“He runs his mouth a lot,” Cheadle said of Ruffalo on Jimmy Kimmel Live. “Why do I need that hassle, right? I don’t need to be sitting next to him when he blows the whole reveal of the movie. Him and Tom Holland… a little chatty.”

Cheadle went on to joke that he does not plan on doing interviews beside Ruffalo any time soon.

Cheadle’s most recent Marvel Cinematic Universe appearance in Avengers: Infinity War is now available on home video. Upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Captain Marvel on March 8th, Avengers: Endgame on April 26th and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th.