‘Avengers: Endgame’ Fan Theory Argues That No One Actually Died From the Snap

The first trailer for Avengers: Endgame dropped last week and while it gave Marvel fans their first look at the eagerly-anticipated film, it also left fans with plenty of questions — especially those about Ant-Man/Scott Lang.

In the trailer, Scott shows up outside the Avengers headquarters apparently well after The Decimation event. As Scott had previously been considered among the missing, his appearance was a shocking one for Captain America and Black Widow. For fans, though, Scott’s appearance was exciting as it seemed to hint that the theories about time travel and the quantum real might be true.

However, for one user on Reddit, Scott’s appearance is less about using time travel or the quantum realm to avoid being killed when Thanos snapped his fingers and more about the nature of what happened in The Decimation instead. According to “joethehamface”, maybe none of those who turned to dust in The Decimation actually died and are, instead, simply in another reality.

The theory is surprisingly straightforward. When Thanos said something to the effect that death was unnecessary when one has the power to change things with the infinite powers of the Infinity Gauntlet, he might not have been speaking metaphorically. The theory speculates that when Thanos snapped, he simply split reality into two parts with each part missing people. That means that while Captain America and the others witnessed the dusting of their friends, heroes like Scarlet Witch saw those we’ve dubbed “survivors” turn to ash as well. Under this theory, there’s a whole other world where people are trying to figure out how to undo things and bring their loved ones back form the “dead”.

So how does Scott factor into that? The theory goes on to explain that by being in the quantum realm, he was unaffected as the Quantum Realm is its own dimension, something that could hold the key to getting all the lost back if they can use the Quantum Realm to bridge the realities. This means that Scott can either travel between the two realms or, potentially, that he exists in both at the same time putting him in a unique situation involving quantum entanglement not unlike what he experienced with Janet van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer.)

It’s an interesting take on the various theories about the Quantum Realm, but it’s one that fans will have to wait for Endgame to determine how accurate it ultimately is. ComicBookcom had the chance to sit down with Ant-Man and the Wasp director Peyton Reed and asking him whether Scott being in the Quantum Realm spared him from The Decimation and, well, this was the answer we got:

“Is the Quantum Realm a safe place?” Ant-Man and the Wasp director Peyton Reed said to ComicBook.com. “I assume there’s parts of the Quantum Realm that are safe, and parts that are dangerous, and I think it remains to be seen how and if he’ll get out of the Quantum Realm. Beyond that, I ain’t saying a thing, man. I don’t want a Marvel sniper showing up at my house and taking me out.”

Avengers: Infinity War is now available on home media. Upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, Avengers: Endgame on April 26, 2019, and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5, 2019.