Avengers: Endgame Sees 85% More Repeat Viewings Than Infinity War Did on Fandango

There is no doubt about it. Avengers: Endgame is a wildly popular movie with fans around the world flocking to theaters for the three hour conclusion to this chapter of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but fans aren’t just coming for a one-and-done viewing. Endgame is drawing fans back for multiple viewings at an impressive rate, at least through Fandango — 85% more than Avengers: Infinity War, to be exact.

According to Fandango, Endgame generated more than $127 million in cumulative ticket sales in the U.S. from April 2 through this past Sunday. It’s the biggest cumulative box office haul through opening weekend in Fandango’s history and as of today, ticket sales for the film aren’t slowing down. Avengers: Endgame is still dominating Fandango’s upcoming weekend ticket sales and is coming in with a huge 99 out of 100 on Fandango’s Fanticipation Weekend Buzz score.

And part of those ticket sales are coming from fans going back for more of the intense and epic Endgame.

“Avengers: Endgame is currently seeing 85% more repeated customers on Fandango than last year’s Avengers: Infinity War did at the same time in its theatrical run. It’s a number that bodes well for Endgame ultimately unseating Avatar at the worldwide box office for a simple reason: Endgame is starting to look unstoppable.

“Avengers: Endgame is virtually unstoppable,” Fandango Managing Editor Erik Davis said. “Fans are loving the latest Marvel film and returning to theaters in droves to revisit this epic conclusion to the MCU’s 22-film story.”

Of course, while fans are going back for multiple viewings of Endgame, there may eventually be a point where that segment of the audience will slow down a bit. One fan took on the challenge of watching Endgame five times over the course of 24 hours in an attempt to prove that the economic principle of diminishing returns — which in this experiment can be considered in terms of the more you see it, the less you enjoy it each time. It ultimately turned out that his theory was right. His first viewing was the “best” with the ones that followed less so — and he didn’t even make it to viewing five.

But who knows? Maybe most fans will come back for second, third, and more viewings. It’s still months before we get our next MCU adventure with Spider-Man: Far From Home.

Avengers: Endgame and Captain Marvel are now in theaters. Spider-Man: Far From Home, the next official entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, is set to release on July 4th.

