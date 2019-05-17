Avengers: Endgame Behind-the-Scenes Photo of A-Force Scene Released

At one point in the climactic Avengers: Endgame finale, the ladies of the Marvel Cinematic Universe gathered on-screen in one shot for a powerful shot that ended up being one of the film’s most applause-worthy moments. Believe it or not, nearly every cast member was on hand to film that scene according to one behind-the-scenes shot shared by Marvel earlier this afternoon.

Joining Joe and Anthony Russo for the shot include Endgame producer Trinh Tran and the Women of Marvel, including Danai Gurira (Okoye), Elizabeth Olsen (Scarlet Witch), Gwyneth Paltrow (Pepper Potts), Brie Larson (Captain Marvel), Evangeline Lilly (The Wasp), Letitia Wright (Shuri), Pom Klementieff (Mantis), Zoe Saldana (Gamora), and Karen Gillan (Nebula).

One actor noticeably absent is Thor: Ragnarok star Tessa Thompson who rode into the shot on a computer-generated pegasus. At the time this shot was taken, Thompson was likely on the set for Men in Black: International.

Avengers: Endgame writers Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely previous revealed why the team decided to include this shot in particular, pointing out how important it was to point the spotlight on an all-female crew.

“Marvel fans, increasingly, with every movie, [have] gotten these great female characters,” Markus said of the moment. “Some people can call it pandering but it’s also like we have tons of shots of all men. Why not have a shot of all women and they’re so cool? It just seemed like ‘Let’s celebrate it!’”

“I remember on the day we shot that, every woman on the crew and in the offices came down and were sort of milling about behind the cameras,” echoed McFeely. “That was, perhaps, the most moving part of it for me, how important it was for everybody to see it.”

Avengers: Endgame is now in theaters while Spider-Man: Far From Home swings to the silver screen on July 2nd. Captain Marvel is due out digitally later this month before a home media release June 11th.