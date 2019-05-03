Avengers: Endgame Writer Thinks Captain America & Peggy TV Show Could Exist

Peggy Carter debuted in Captain America: The First Avenger and quickly earned a spot close to Steve Rogers’ heart, but also audiences’. The idea of the love they shared and the relationship they never got to explore has been a major motivating factor in much of Rogers’ trajectory, right up until Avengers: Endgame. The character became such a hit that she took center stage in Marvel’s Agent Carter on ABC, which only lasted two seasons. The events of Endgame came with some shocking reveals, opening up doorways that had seemingly been closed. One of the film’s writers, Christopher Markus, addressed whether or not we could expect to see more of the characters’ adventures.

WARNING: Spoilers below for Avengers: Endgame

In the film’s conclusion, Steve Rogers travels through the Quantum Realm back to the ’40s, reuniting with Peggy and living a long life with her. Leaving fans to wonder what the characters had gotten up to in those years, Markus weighed in on whether we’ll ever see the adventures of the pair.

“Possibly,” Markus replied when Fandango asked about continuing their adventures. “I think maybe all I did was Steve was a stay-at-home dad and Peggy went to work at S.H.I.E.L.D. I don’t know that there were any adventures.”

Understandably, this described series might not be the action-packed adventure that some fans would imagine, but it would fall more in line with the idea that, after how much Captain America had accomplished, he was ready to hang up his shield for a more domestic life, allowing Peggy to thwart potential threats.

The Super Soldier’s fate in the film has been the point of much debate, not in regards to whether it was heartwarming to see such a finale, but whether the logic of the narrative was sound. Co-writer Stephen McFeely previously revealed that even he’s unsure if the ending holds up.

“From the very first outline, we knew he was going to get his dance,” McFeely told the New York Times. “On a separate subject, I started to lose my barometer on what was just fan service and what was good for the character. Because I think it’s good for the characters. But we also just gave you what you wanted. Is that good? I don’t know. But I’ll tell you, it’s satisfying. He’s postponed a life in order to fulfill his duty. That’s why I didn’t think we were ever going to kill him. Because that’s not the arc. The arc is, I finally get to put my shield down because I’ve earned that.”

Avengers: Endgame is in theaters now.

