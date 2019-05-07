Avengers: Endgame Director Confirms Multiple Alternate Endings Were Written

The ending of Avengers: Endgame will be imprinted on the minds of Marvel fans for the rest of their days – but true to the film’s timeline-hopping story, there were multiple versions of the Endgame finale. When Comicbook.com had the chance to sit down and talk with Avengers: Endgame co-director Joe Russo, he revealed some new insights into the different ways the filmmakers considered ending this first installment of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Here’s what Joe Russo had to say, when asked how many alternate endings shot for Avengers: Endgame there were:

“So we wrote alternate endings – obviously to throw people off the scent – or if you have to distribute scripts to people, you want to make sure the information is either redacted or not the true information. So there are many multiple endings.”

With so many choices for the finale on the table, the next logical question becomes how the Russos and co. chose the ending they went with. Joe Russo went on to reveal that very answer:

“We decided on the ending of Tony Stark and Steve Rogers three years ago, before we started work on the scripts, so that we knew where we were going.”

Even though it’s clear that a number of the aforementioned alternate endings for Avengers: Endgame were either early drafts or red herrings never meant to actually be part of the movie, it would still be interesting to get the full breakdown of the alternate finales that were tossed around the writer’s room or handed out to various cast members – and what the reactions were to those faux finales.

At this point, it feels like all of those longer anecdoteswill wind up on the inevitable documentary about the making of Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. Marvel’s two-part crossover is now, officially, the most ambitious film production event of all time – while Endgame is well on its way to becoming the most successful film of all time, full stop.

Did you enjoy the big finale of Avengers: Endgame? Or was there a different way you wanted it to all play out? Let us know in the comments – and be sure to watch our full “Evening With Joe” Russo interview above!

Avengers: Endgame and Captain Marvel are now in theaters. Spider-Man: Far From Home hits theaters on July 5th.

