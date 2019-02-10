‘Avengers: Endgame’: Here’s Why Ant-Man Is So Important

After two solo films and an exaggerated cameo in Captain America: Civil War, Paul Rudd is set to reprise his role as Ant-Man/Scott Lang in this April’s Avengers: Endgame. Often times portrayed as comedic relief, there’s a big chance the shrinking superhero is going to end up being one of the most important pieces of the team-up hit.

In the wake of Avengers: Infinity War, the good guys will be forced trying to figure out how to reverse the Snap and its subsequent fallout. Though many fans continue speculating on the Avengers ending up travelling through time, how would the Earth-bound heroes learn such a feat?

Enter: Ant-Man. Trapped in the Quantum Realm at the end of Ant-Man and the Wasp, it’s more than likely the character will escape the alternate dimension only to train the rest of the Avengers on how they can use it for their benefit.

Though it hasn’t explicitly been stated what could all be done through the Quantum Realm, we know that time vortexes exist — and we know that the Ancient One (Tilda Swinton) was able to send Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) to the Quantum Realm through magic.

As it stands now, there’s no telling how the Avengers will use the new-found dimension exactly, but it’s increasingly apparent they’ll need to master the Quantum Realm in an attempt to take down Thanos (Josh Broling) — and that’s why Ant-Man might end up being the key to defeating the Mad Titan.

If fact, Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige had even previously confirmed that both Ant-Man and Wasp (Evangeline Lilly) would be an integral part of the MCU as it moves forward.

Do you think Ant-Man will end up being a major part of Avengers: Endgame? If so, how do you think he’ll save the day? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

Avengers: Endgame opens up April 26th. Other Marvel properties coming out this year include Captain Marvel on March 8th and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th.

