‘Avengers: Endgame’ Director Address the Ant-Man vs. Thanos Butt Theory

Avengers: Endgame theories have kept Marvel Cinematic Universe going during the year-long wait after Avengers: Infinity War, but one theory that has broken out and gone viral is probably one of the most absurd and gross. If you haven’t heard about it yet, better strap yourself in…

Basically, Marvel fans created a scenario in which Thanos is ultimately defeated by none other than Ant-Man, after Scott Lang shrinks down and gets at the Mad Titan in his one, most vulnerable, place: his butt. Since that joke started, it has spawned an entire fan video of what it could look like (as disturbing as it sounds), and now even Avengers: Endgame director Anthony Russo is being asked to weigh in!

Fandango had an interview with Anthony Russo, as part of the official announcement that Avengers: Endgame tickets are now on sale. During that interview, the site actually had the stones to bring up the “Ant-Man vs. Thanos Butt” theory, to which Russo responded, “[laughs] I haven’t seen that one yet. Sorry, keep going.”

The interviewer continued by asking if fan theories were actually onto any of the actual events that will occur in Avengers: Endgame, including whether or not the Ant-Man vs. Thanos butt twist was something they’d actually considered. Ever the comedian, Russo was game to take the absurd idea head-on, stating:

“I wish we had. Yeah, no, look, we love the fact that fans are out there really thinking very deeply about these characters, very deeply about these stories, thinking about all the places they could go, even of certain places. My brother and I have a real certain youth ourselves, so we get a big kick out of it. Look, we were fans long before we were filmmakers in the MCU, so we understand that point of view of participating in the narrative as a viewer and loving these characters and thinking about all the possibilities about where these characters can go, and really understanding their experiences and their journey. So yeah, the fact that the fans are enthusiastic about participating at that level is amazing. That’s the best place to be.”

Avengers: Infinity War is now available on home video, and Captain Marvel is now in theaters. Upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Avengers: Endgame on April 26th, and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th.

