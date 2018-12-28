‘Avengers: Endgame’ Voted Most Anticipated 2019 Movie in Fandango Poll

2019 will see the release of multiple highly-anticipated films, from sequels in exciting franchises to new interpretations of beloved classics. In a poll conducted by Fandango, Avengers: Endgame topped the charts of the film fans are most looking forward to seeing.

Per press release, “Avengers: Endgame, Captain Marvel, and Star Wars: Episode IX were selected as the three most anticipated movies of the new year. Brie Larson as Captain Marvel and Tom Hanks as Mr. Rogers in A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood (and as the voice of Woody in Toy Story 4) were voted 2019’s Most Anticipated Actress and Actor. More than 3,500 film fans voted in the last weeks of December for the top movies and performances they were most looking forward to seeing on the big screen in 2019.”

“The popularity of superhero movies is at an all-time high as we head into the new year,” says Fandango Managing Editor Erik Davis. “Marvel fans are particularly anxious for the final Avengers chapter after that Infinity War cliffhanger, and are eagerly awaiting the studio’s first standalone female superhero, Captain Marvel. It’s also clear Star Wars fans are missing their December fix, and they cannot wait for the next chapter in the Skywalker saga, Episode IX.”

Check out the breakdown of the results below:

Most Anticipated Blockbuster:

Avengers: Endgame Captain Marvel Star Wars: Episode IX Spider-Man: Far from Home Toy Story 4 Glass The Lion King Aladdin Dumbo Joker

Most Anticipated Actress:

Brie Larson (Captain Marvel, Avengers: Endgame) Scarlett Johansson (Avengers: Endgame) Daisy Ridley (Star Wars: Episode IX) Karen Gillan (Avengers: Endgame, Untitled Jumanji Sequel) Margot Robbie (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part) Emma Watson (Little Women) Jessica Chastain (IT: Chapter Two, X-Men: Dark Phoenix) Lupita Nyong’o (Us, Star Wars: Episode IX) Sophie Turner (X-Men: Dark Phoenix) Taraji P. Henson (What Men Want, The Best of Enemies)

Most Anticipated Actor:

Tom Hanks (A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood, Toy Story 4) Robert Downey, Jr. (Avengers: Endgame) Chris Evans (Avengers: Endgame) Samuel L. Jackson (Glass, Captain Marvel, Spider-Man: Far From Home) Bruce Willis (Glass) Will Smith (Aladdin) Dwayne Johnson (Hobbs and Shaw, Untitled Jumanji Sequel) Joaquin Phoenix (Joker) Leonardo DiCaprio (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood) James McAvoy (Glass, X-Men: Dark Phoenix, IT: Chapter Two)

Rising Female Movie Star:

Naomi Scott (Aladdin, Charlie’s Angels) Millie Bobby Brown (Godzilla: King of the Monsters) Sophia Lillis (IT: Chapter Two) Cynthia Erivo (Chaos Walking) Rosa Salazar (Alita: Battle Angel)

Rising Male Movie Star:

Mena Massoud (Aladdin) Winston Duke (Us, Avengers: Endgame) Noah Centineo (Charlie’s Angels, The Diary) Finn Wolfhard (IT: Chapter Two) Richard Madden (Rocketman)

Most Anticipated New Standalone Comic Book Movie:

Captain Marvel Joker X-Men: Dark Phoenix Shazam! Hellboy

Most Anticipated Animated Movie:

Toy Story 4 How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World Frozen 2 The Secret Life of Pets 2 The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part

Most Anticipated Horror/Thriller:

IT: Chapter Two Us Pet Sematary Zombieland 2 Untitled Annabelle Film

