Here’s How Much Worse Avengers: Endgame Looks on Disney+ Than Blu-ray

Avengers: Endgame is now streaming on Disney+, allowing Marvel Cinematic Universe fans far and wide to binge the massive, three-hour film. Now that it’s been on the service for a few weeks, it’s given fans enough time to pore over every frame, resulting in at least one super-viral post. As one might expect, Endgame has a reduced quality on the streaming service, resulting in a slightly lighter and muddier picture. In a now-viral post made by u/rdoom_mods_are_nazis, four different stills from the blockbuster film are taken from both the Disney+ and Blu-ray versions.

In each of the pictures, there’s a certain muddiness that leads to some very slight pixelation. As evident by many in the comments, the difference is subtle enough most Endgame viewers aren’t even picking up on the differences and if anything, they think the Disney+ version simply has a lighter color grade. You can judge for yourself by seeing the side-by-comparison below.

Technically Endgame is supposed to be one of the movies on Disney+ offered in 4K UHD, but as with all things streaming, there are all kinds of variables — from device speed to internet connection and beyond — that could attribute to reduced quality. If anything, it’s a good propaganda piece for those who still purchased physical media but if you’re a casual fan, it might not even be something that warrants note.

