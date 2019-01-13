Recent Marvel Comics Announcement May Hint At Black Knight In ‘Avengers: Endgame’

As of late, Marvel Comics has been re-printing first appearances and key issues under their “True Believers” label, offering physical comics of iconic issues to the masses for an affordable price. Traditionally, the “True Believers” reprints have typically been released on a schedule that will find the reprints more in-demand — say, when readers could tie the comic to an event or scenario they saw on-screen.

Earlier this week, Marvel unveiled their “True Believers” reprint offerings for April and an issue or two could hint at the inclusion of Black Knight making his live-action debut in Avengers: Endgame.

For the most part, each of the announced titles deal directly with probable plot points of the upcoming Avengers blockbluster, like Clint Barton’s Ronin joining the Avengers in New Avengers (2005) #30 or a series of Infinity-based titles on how the Marvel heroes end of defeating Thanos.

In addition to the obvious inclusions, there are two issues that raise at least a little suspicion. Avengers #71 (1963) #71 might be titled “Endgame!,” but it also happens to be the issue in which Dane Whitman’s Black Knight joins the Avengers.

Another “True Believers” book titled “True Believers: Avengers — The Gatherer’s Saga” will reprint material from Avengers (1963) #343, focuses on Whitman battling a new (at the time) villain named the Swordsman.

In the case of Avengers #71, it’s easy to dismiss that as evidence because of the issue title alone. The latter issue, however, is more difficult to disprove as it’s by and large a focus on Whitman’s character.

While Black Knight might seem like an MCU property that comes completely out of left field, it’s not the first time we’ve heard of the character’s inclusion in live-action. Last September, a report surfaced that Marvel Studios was chomping at the bit to push a Captain Britain and the Black Knight film into development in order to take advantage of English studio availability thanks to the delay of Bond 25.

For those unaware of the character’s presence in the larger Marvel comics mythos, Black Knight is another superhero mantle that’s been shared by several characters throughout history. Whitman is arguably the most popular version of the character to carry the mantle, being the first one using the name to serve in a heroic role. Sir Percy, Nathan Garrett, and Augustine du Lac each used the powers of the Ebony Blade for bad, serving as supervillains through their appearances.

Avengers: Endgame opens in theaters on April 26th. Other MCU movies scheduled for release this year include Captain Marvel on March 8th and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th.