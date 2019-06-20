Avengers: Endgame Blu-ray Cover and Special Features Revealed

Ahead of the release of Avengers: Endgame, the film’s cast and crew kept a tight lid on all of the events of the culmination of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In the weeks since the film has been released, photos and videos have emerged chronicling the behind-the-scenes experience of bringing the film to life, debuting all across social media. While the film won’t be debuting on home video until later this summer, the first details of what we can expect of the release have seemingly emerged, thanks to Comic Book Movie, which includes a number of featurettes about the epic adventure.

After the devastating events of Avengers: Infinity War, the universe is in ruins due to the efforts of the Mad Titan, Thanos. With the help of remaining allies, the Avengers must assemble once more in order to undo Thanos’ actions and restore order to the universe once and for all, no matter what consequences may be in store.

The disc’s special features are reportedly as follows:

Deleted Scenes (4:36)

Gag Reel (1:51)

Avengers: Damage Control – An Immersive VR Adventure (5:23)

In Memory of Stan Lee (6:53)

Introduction by the Russos (2:29)

The Russo Brothers – The Journey to Endgame (4:44)

The Women of the MCU (4:35)

Setting the Tone: Casting Robert Downey Jr (5:07)

Bro Thor (3:28)

Dropped Out of His Time: Captain America (11:44)

Black Widow: Whatever it Takes (7:03)

When the film first debuted, it shattered a number of box office records, leading audiences to think it was only a matter of time before the film became the all-time highest-grossing film, toppling 2009’s Avatar. Endgame is currently less than $50 million away from securing the spot, with an upcoming re-release featuring new footage seemingly securing the record.

ComicBook.com revealed earlier this week the planned re-release.

“We are doing that,” Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige confirmed. “I don’t know if it’s been announced. And I don’t know how much… Yeah, we’re doing it next weekend.”

It’s unclear exactly what additional footage will be included, but Cinemark’s website confirmed that the re-release would be seven minutes longer and include a Stan Lee tribute.

“After the events of Infinity War, the universe is in ruins,” the site described. “The Avengers assemble once more in order to undo Thanos’ actions and restore order to the universe. Includes seven minutes of bonus content & Stan Lee tribute.”

