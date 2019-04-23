‘Avengers: Endgame’: Brie Larson & Scarlett Johansson Freak Out Over Fan Tattoos

Fans have taken to Marvel Studios’ heroes in every way imaginable over the years. That includes wearing Marvel clothes, buying action figures and statues, creating cosplays, and even getting Marvel inspired tattoos. Odds are you’ve seen some of them on social media, especially with Avengers: Endgame looming, but there’s no way to see each one. Ellen showed Scarlett Johansson and Brie Larson some of the Black Widow and Captain Marvel themed tattoos out there, and their reactions to a select few of them were priceless.

The topic came up after Ellen asked about the tattoo that the original Avengers cast received, though to be fair it was most of the cast, as Mark Ruffalo sat that one out. Ellen then goes on to show Johansson and Larson some photos from fan tattoos, starting with one of Johansson’s Black Widow. The image is taken from the original Avengers movie and features Widow’s face on a hand with a green background.

Johansson was shocked, but that paled in comparison to the next tattoo that had Captain Marvel on someone’s back. Larson didn’t know what to say, though Johansson added: “that looks like the Bride of Chucky, remember that?”

Still, that didn’t compare to the next tattoo, which had Johansson’s widow from Avengers on someone’s arm. Their reactions to this one are hilarious, with Larson adding “oh snap!” and Johansson saying “that’s my resting face. That looks bananas.”

The next tattoo of Widow was actually a hit, aside from the mole that appears right in the middle of her forehead. The next one featured Larson’s face on the back of someone’s lower arm while the one after that featured a fully colored Captain Marvel on someone’s arms well. Both of these were actually pretty warmly received, and you can check out the full interview above.

Avengers: Endgame hits theaters on April 26th.

