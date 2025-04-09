Doctor Doom Goes to War With Marvel’s G.O.D.S. (But Not the Ones You Think)

A One World Under Doom one-shot will see Doctor Doom come face-to-face with Marvel’s new cosmic hierarchy of gods. This corner of the Marvel Universe was drastically altered thanks to the creative efforts of writer Jonathan Hickman and artist Valerio Schiti in G.O.D.S. The series introduced two secret groups that shape events from the shadows — The-Powers-That-Be and The-Natural-Order-of-Things. The former deals with the magical, while the latter delves into the scientific. Readers haven’t seen the cast of G.O.D.S. since the series ended last year, but they’re about to return with a vengeance in G.O.D.S.: One World Under Doom.

One World Under Doom writer Ryan North and artist Francesco Mortarino (Fantastic Four) are collaborating on G.O.D.S.: One World Under Doom #1. The one-shot will explore the transformative concepts introduced in G.O.D.S., while also revealing how the mysterious factions behind the very building blocks of reality operate as they deal with Doctor Doom’s takeover of the Marvel Universe and its threat to the omnipotent forces they serve.

Wyn, the sole Avatar of The-Powers-That-Be, and his apprentice, Mia DiMaria, take center stage in the One World Under Doom tie-in. Wyn is concerned with how Doctor Doom used magic and science to take over the world, and is intent on stopping it. Meanwhile, Mia catches the eye of Doom, who sees much potential in her. However, Doctor Doom believes Mia can only reach her true potential away from Wyn. Cue some clashing of ideals. G.O.D.S.: One World Under Doom #1 bills itself as a great jumping on point if you’re unfamiliar with the world and concepts of G.O.D.S.

“I will say it is absolutely a fool’s errand to follow after Jonathan Hickman in a corner of the Marvel Universe that he personally invented, but G.O.D.S. are a lot of fun, and the chance to see where Mia and Wyn were after their story – and how Doom would intersect with all of it – was too alluring to let up,” North shared. “If you’ve never read G.O.D.S., this is a great way to meet the characters and if you have—welcome back. Mia is not having a great time of it, but Emperor Doom sees something in her…”

G.O.D.S.: ONE WORLD UNDER DOOM #1

Written by RYAN NORTH

Art by FRANCESCO MORTARINO

Cover by VALERIO SCHITI

On Sale 7/30

Using a combination of science and magic, Doctor Doom has taken over the world, which means Wyn – sole Avatar of The-Powers-That-Be (think: Magic God) – has an interest in how this happened AND how to stop it. His sworn apprentice, Mia DiMaria – a college-aged woman disillusioned with most magic, some science and definitely ALL of her job working for Wyn – is brought along, and soon finds herself at the center of a crisis that could impact Earth for generations to come. And worst of all, Doctor Victor Von Doom believes Mia has potential – especially if she were to be freed from Wyn’s control. Doom offers freedom, but all gifts from Doom come with a cost…don’t they? Science and magic collide in this oversized one-shot that brings the world of G.O.D.S. to the heart of the Marvel Universe! And if you don’t yet know the world of the G.O.D.S, this is the book for you: It is both accessible AND apocalyptic.

Are you excited to see Doctor Doom clash with G.O.D.S.? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!