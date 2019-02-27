‘Avengers: Endgame’: Marvel Fans Rent Out Entire Theatre to Give Cancer Patients Free Access

In a world where toxic fandom is all too common, a pair of Marvel fans have set out to make the world a better place. When it comes to Dillon Hill and Clay Stevens — the duo behind One List One Life — they’re about the make a group of people happy by paying it forward.

Come April, the pair has revealed they’ve rented out a full theater in the Sacramento, California area to provide free access to Avengers: Endgame to cancer patients and those admitted at a local children’s hospital.

One List One Life is a charity that uses digital media to help those suffering from cancer check things off their bucket lists as they continue fighting the good fight. This particular mission began with Lexi, a patient diagnosed with Ewings Sarcoma in 2017 and one of Lexi’s primary goals is to have the chance to meet a Marvel actor.

Thinking big, One List One Life went on to rent an entire theater out in an attempt to get the notice of those at Marvel Studios to put together a well-wishes video of sorts. For those looking to help out with One List One Life and their cause, fans are asked to use the #AvengerStrong hashtag across social media platforms in an effort for the team at Marvel Studios to notice the cause.

“Our end goal for this event is to have a theater full of people that have been greatly affected by cancer, including Lexi, then surprise them with a video from some of the cast and crew,” the team told ComicBook.com. “We will be documenting it all, so hopefully we can bring some joy and surprises.”

When asked what their mission was as a whole, they mentioned they’d like to use the power of social platforms for good. Through the use of grassroots efforts, One List One Life hopes to accomplish some big things soon.

“Our end goal for the series as a whole is to build a large enough community where we can do awesome stuff like this for other people,” they continued. “As an example, we’re helping a young Stage 4 cancer patient with his bucket list and one of the things he wants to do is Meet The Rock…we plan on building a WWE ring in our back yard as an attempt to raise some viral awareness.”

The free screening is set to take place at Studio Movie Grill in Rocklin, California on April 29th beginning at 12 p.m. Pacific. Those interested in more information can contact the team at contact@onelistonelife.com. More information about their overall cause can be found on their website.

Avengers: Endgame enters theaters on April 26th. Other upcoming Marvel Studios properties include Captain Marvel on March 8th and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th.

