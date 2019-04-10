New ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Magazine Covers Have Fans Fearing For Captain America’s Life

Avengers: Endgame is less than a month from its debut, and hype for the superhero blockbuster is growing. If excitement could not be any higher, Marvel Studios stoked those fires today when a set of new magazine covers went live, and their tagline has upset a certain sect of fans beyond measure.

So, if you are a Captain Americafan, then you may want to sit down. A shot was fired at your go-to hero, and fans are worried Steve Rogers won’t survive the hit.

The debacle began when Entertainment Weekly put out its new issue’s covers. The publication is about to release its Avengers special, so all of the original heroes got their own covers. However, all of the issues feature the same tagline, and it reads, “The End of the Line.”

Sound familiar? Well, if you teared up reading the tagline, don’t worry. You are not alone.

Fans will likely remember the “end of the line” quote from the MCU as it has been used throughout the Captain America films. The quote began in The First Avenger as Steve and Bucky Barnes said they would stick together until the end of the line. That dialogue came back in The Winter Soldier as that line helped Bucky escape his Hydra conditioning, and it returned once more in Civil War as Steve went to the end of his rope to save his childhood friend from going back into the cold.

Time and again, Steve has said he would be with Bucky until the end of the line, and these magazine covers suggest that line is coming to an end. While all of the Avengers are similarly followed by this ominous note, only Captain America has a history with the quote, and fans are nervous about what this could mean for Steve.

Avengers: Infinity War is now available on home video, and Captain Marvel is now in theaters. Upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Avengers: Endgame on April 26th, and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th.

SILENCE

“it’s the end of the line” SHUT UP pic.twitter.com/FkmjxX0daC — estefany (@brookIynmarvel) April 10, 2019

We Ain’t Playing No Games

“ITS THE END OF THE LINE” STOP PLAYING WITH MY EMOTIONS LIKE THAT pic.twitter.com/k2webAUuHx — amy (@endgamevalkyrie) April 10, 2019

Why…?

“it’s the end of the line” why y’all have to do this to me on this very beautiful morning pic.twitter.com/2FhTqmKay1 — 𝓋𝒶𝓁 (@avcngersx) April 10, 2019

Excuse Us All

uM EXCUSE ME “ITS THE END OF THE LINE”????? pic.twitter.com/1YyblxffSI — danielle 15 (@captainstranqe) April 10, 2019

The Nerve

“It’s the end of the line” ok first of all how dare you pic.twitter.com/3wz8wqsNF6 — aria ⎊ (@iirontony) April 10, 2019

Please, No

“i’m with you ’til the end of the line.”



and right here, its written, “its the end of the line”



do you see what that means??? pic.twitter.com/hlZHE2qnlN — shru | ia (@dangerouslytony) April 10, 2019

Do Not Need

“it’s the end of the line” is that necessary?? IS THAT FUCKING NECESSARY?! pic.twitter.com/Q43BmwAOVO — liv (@cevansebb) April 10, 2019

We’re Dead

THE END OF THE LINE. the end of the line. STO MALISSIMO. THEY DIDN’T HAVE TO KILL US LIKE THAT. pic.twitter.com/eWrf60PXl6 — 𝒷𝑒𝓃𝓃𝓎 is with the Avengers ♛ (@stayawaymuggles) April 10, 2019

We’re Already Crying

“it’s the end of the line” SHUT UP I WANT TO CRY pic.twitter.com/6PctYGvYFT — vers; -15 endgame (@ragnarokbucky) April 10, 2019

We’re Not Laughing Though…