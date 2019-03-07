‘Avengers: Endgame’ Directors Have Fans Thinking Captain America Is Done For

Avengers: Endgame has nearly reached the end of its rope. In a matter of months, the epic Marvel Studios blockbuster will hit up theaters, but not everyone is excited. After all, fans are thinking a favorite Avenger (or two) will die, and a new video has them fearing the worst is in store for Captain America.

Thanks, Russo Brothers. You might not have meant it, but you’ve thrown hundreds of fans into an emotional tailspin.

The whole ordeal kicked off the other day online as most things do. The Russo Brother took to their official Twitter to share an emotional tribute video focusing on Captain America. The video, which can be seen below, was made by a fan going by the name iAmRookie — and it is plenty sad.

Cap fan tribute from iAmRookie…//t.co/TzQnkbjvyQ — Russo Brothers (@Russo_Brothers) March 6, 2019

The gorgeous fan-tribute takes clips from all of Captain America‘s solo films and his Avengers ventures. Titled “Home”, the reel imagines a world wherein Avengers: Endgame allows Steve to go back home by its end no matter what that means. Be it time travel or death, the video makes it clear that Captain Americais done for, and fans are freaking out since the directors of the next Avengers flick shared it. Just, take a peek at the slides below and you’ll see.

Of course, there is no official word on what happens to Captain America when he has his rematch with Thanos, but all signs are pointing to actor Chris Evans leaving the MCU. Not only did the actor post an emotional tribute to his iconic role when his filming schedule on Avengers: Endgame wrapped, but other details have hinted at his exit. Most recently, a massive alleged spoiler hinting at the turn dropped from star athlete Serena Williams of all places, but fans won’t know the hero’s fate for sure until Avengers: Endgame hits theaters.

Avengers: Infinity War is now available on home video. Upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Captain Marvel on March 8th, Avengers: Endgame on April 26th, and Spider-Man: Far From Homeon July 5th

Hashtag Death

So, he’s gonna die pic.twitter.com/xqrF9zVbqX — beth || CAROL OWNS MY ASS (@vanelloki) March 6, 2019

The Agony

Rest In Peace?

ok he’s dead — Gene? {1-49} (@valkyrieucm) March 7, 2019

Explain?!!?

WHAT ARE YOU TRYING TO SAY, ANTHONY AND JOE???? HUH pic.twitter.com/PeluDHxfPb — sophia (@sophiabeland) March 7, 2019

I See, I Cry

oH so he’s DEAD dead, i see… — ???? [TODAY ︽✵︽] [-49] (@asgardianspider) March 6, 2019

LET HIM LIVE

BUT WE DONT NEED ONE CAUSE HES GONNA LIVE… RIGHT… RIGHT???!!! — Markai Fox (@SuperFox13XBOX) March 6, 2019

Acceptance Denied

If it’s a hint of #Capt’s death, as a fan, I don’t accept it. So sorry, guys! It is not fair! — Kathleen Vanessa (@KathleenGuerra7) March 6, 2019

Pretty Please?