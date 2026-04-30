7 Marvel Characters Who Should Lead the Avengers

The Avengers have long been Marvel Comics‘ greatest team, defending the Earth from the most dangerous enemies in the universe. The group has been home to some of the most formidable heroes ever, but power on its own doesn’t win fights. Leadership does. One of the reasons that Earth’s Mightiest Heroes have been so successful is that they’ve had the right kind of leadership. Everyone knows about Captain America, but he’s just the tip of the Avengers leadership iceberg. Black Widow, Wasp, Hank Pym, Carol Danvers, Monica Rambeau, Sam Wilson, and other notable heroes have all led the team in battle, helping them succeed where they could have failed.

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One of the problems with the Avengers is that they usually have the same leaders all of the time. The same people always get the top spot, but there are plenty of heroes who could excel as chairperson of the group. These seven Marvel characters would make excellent Avengers leaders, helping the team continue their legacy of triumph.

7) Doctor Strange

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Doctor Strange has had quite a career, acting as the Sorcerer Supreme and defending the Earth from the worst magical threats. He’s been an Avenger several times, but he never rose very high in the team, mostly working as their resident magic user. However, looking at his history, he’d honestly be a pretty good Avenger. While he doesn’t have a lot of experience with team tactics, he’s an intelligent, adaptable person who has faced off against the greatest threats ever. He’d make an interesting choice for leader of the group, but would certainly excel.

6) Thor

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Thor has always been one of the powerhouses of the Avengers, but he was rarely thought of as leader material. He was mostly just Asgard’s greatest soldier, his father Odin running things. He would lead forces into battle, but he wasn’t all that much of a tactician. However, nowadays, he’s been leader of the Golden Realm for a while and has proven to be a pretty great leader. He’s definitely grown as a hero and it’s about time that he gets a chance to lead the Avengers. He’s one of the few greats of the team that hasn’t been in charge and it’s about time he got the chance.

5) Namor

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Namor is one of the most contentious Avengers, but he’s so powerful and skilled, it makes up for it. The king of Atlantis has led his country in war and peace for decades, and has long been one of the most potent members of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes, as well as one of their toughest enemies. No one really likes him, but they all respect him, and that’s why he should lead them. They’ve fought against him numerous times over the years, so they know how tough and smart he can be. He’d be a fantastic leader, even if it was just for the sass.

4) Invisible Woman

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Invisible Woman is the most powerful member of the Fantastic Four and one of the guiding lights of that group. She’s only been an Avenger once; she was a member of the short-lived team introduced in Avengers (Vol. 1) #300. She’s had to lead her team several times over the years, and has proven to be just as adroit at leadership as she is in combat, which is saying something. She’s sort of a dark horse candidate for leader of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes, but that’s part of what makes it work so well. Everyone respects her and knows how tough she it, making her perfect to lead the group.

3) Spider-Man

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Spider-Man is Marvel’s most relatable hero, as well as one of the toughest and smartest. He was long a reserve members of the team, not joining them as full-timer until the mid ’00s. He had a pretty great run with the team, fitting in well and showing off just how great he really was. Spidey would be the first to say that he wouldn’t make a great Avengers leader, but everyone else knows differently. He’s become a much greater hero than before, leading various alternate universe versions of him into battle, as well as working with the Spider-family of characters as their leader. Everyone believes in him, and they’d follow him into Hell.

2) Wolverine

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Once upon a time, no one would have thought Wolverine would ever actually be a leader. He was the ultimate mouthy loner, constantly bucking authority, and that’s not usually the kind of person to take command. However, he was chosen by Cyclops to lead X-Force, showing that he was an expert at leading folks into battle. He then had his own X-Men team, acting as field leader and headmaster of the Jean Grey School, showing that he was great in the big chair. Joining the Avengers brought him to the next level, and the next stop for him is to lead the group. He’s a great leader and it would be cool to see him lead Earth’s Mightiest Heroes into battle.

1) Cyclops

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Cyclops is one of the greatest X-Men, if not the greatest. He’s led the team for the majority of his time with them, earning a reputation that has put him alongside Captain America when it comes to who’s the best team leader in the Marvel Universe. However, he’s never been a member of the Avengers; he’s long had problems with the way team worked when it came to mutants. That’s why making him leader of the group such an intriguing idea. He’s an expert at tactics and training, and he would be able to hone the group into a much better fighting force than they were before he got there. On top of that, it would interesting to see what direction he takes them.

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