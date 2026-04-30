10 Physically Strongest X-Men Villains, Ranked

The X-Men are one of Marvel’s most popular superhero teams. For decades, they dominated the comic book space and even currently hold the record for most copies of a single issue sold. A huge part of that popularity is due to their ever-expanding line of characters. The X-Men roster is constantly changing to fit whatever mold they need to, but the same is true for their villains. The X-Men face off against everyone from misinformed bigots to genocidal monsters bent on destroying the world. As the stories have marched on and more and more villains have taken center stage, there have been a lot whose might alone is enough to push the X-Men to their limits.

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Today, we’re taking a look at and ranking the ten X-Men villains with the most raw physical strength. To clarify, we’re only counting raw muscles in this list. Cheat powers like telekinesis and reality warping might let these characters lift heavy objects, but that’s not strength. Only the bad guys with the biggest biceps can qualify for this list. With all that out of the way, let’s rank these extraordinary X-villains.

10) Sebastian Shaw

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Shaw is a strange character to rank, because his strength varies the most out of anyone here. At his base level, he’s as mighty as any ordinary human. However, his mutation allows him to absorb energy and convert it directly into physical prowess. The harder he gets hit, the harder he can hit back, and he should be able to trade blows with heavy hitters like Thor and Wonder Man. There are limits to how much energy he can absorb at once, as shown by Storm overloading him in Uncanny X-Men #152.

He can certainly punch with the best of them, but given how much he relies on outside forces and how variable his strength is, I felt it was only right that he be given tenth. At his peak, he should sit a few places higher, but I still wouldn’t rank him above eighth. His ceiling is high, but his floor is lower than everyone else’s on this list, so I compromised on tenth.

9) Bastion

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Bastion was born as a hybrid between man and machine, or, more precisely, man and Sentinel. His cybernetic body boasted plenty of upgrades over normal humanity, one of which included incredible strength. The exact limit of Bastion’s strength is unknown, but we can assume he packs at least as much of a punch as the average Sentiel. The Official Handbook of the Marvel Universe A to Z #1 places Bastion’s strength level at four, which is the same as characters like Spider-Man and Wolverine. That’s definitely strong, but nowhere near the limits of other characters on this list.

8) Blob

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Blob was one of the first villains that the X-Men ever faced, and he’s stuck around ever since. He’s definitely better known for his ability to take a punch, but don’t underestimate his raw strength, either. He’s been able to send Wonder Man, the Hulk, and Colossus reeling with his blows. Sure, he was never able to take down any of them, but the fact that he could even stun them is a feat in and of itself. The greatest weight he’s ever lifted was approximately seventy-five tons, though he was empowered by Onslaught at that time. Blob’s strength might not be in the highest echelon, but it’s definitely nothing to sneeze at.

7) Nimrod

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Nimrod is a hyper-advanced Sentinel that hails from the far future. It traveled throughout time to ensure that no mutant ever scapes it grasp, and its insane physical might is one of its main weapons in choking the life out of mutantkind. Nimrod can adapt to counter any mutant ability, and it has shown that its strength can more than match all but the very toughest of mutants. He’s shown capable of lifting a hundred tons, and has even been able to trade and take a few blows from heavy-hitters like the Juggernaut.

6) Apocalypse

Apocalypse was his era’s first mutant, and he has persisted well into the modern day. He’s intent on wiping out those he deems to be the weak so that only the strongest may survive and rule. Given his own vast powers and augmentations, he sees himself as the number one leader of that group. He’s consistently shown that he deserves that title, as he has consistently overpowered Colossus and been able to restrain the rampaging Hulk. Over his millennia of life, he’s even done battle with Thor, once headbutting the young god so hard that shockwaves roared out for a hundred miles. Apocalypse is one of the strongest foes the X-Men have ever faced, but even the first mutant has his limits.

5) Juggernaut

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Nothing can stop the Juggernaut when he gets going, but he doesn’t need to build up momentum to pack a mean punch. He’s the avatar of the demonic Cyttorak, which grants him unparalleled physical power and durability. He’s easily capable of lifting over a hundred tons and has traded blows with the worst of the worst in Marvel and come out on top. One of his most impressive feats is matching the Green Scar Hulk in strength, which to this day remains one of the Hulk’s strongest variants. He’s humbled Thor, restrained Captain Universe, and even punched through dimensions. The Juggernaut is truly unstoppable, but the villains above him just have him beat.

4) Onslaught

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Onslaught was the unholy creature born from the combination of Magneto’s hatred and Professor X’s repressed emotions, birthing a being with all their powers and more. On top of the world’s strongest telepathy, magnetokinesis, and ability to absorb other mutants’ powers, he also boasted immeasurable strength. Onslaught could lift over a hundred tons without breaking a sweat, and once sent the Juggernaut flying across country lines and knocked him out with a single punch. The only one capable of matching and surpassing Onslaught in raw strength was a Banner-less Hulk, whose rage reached new levels as he achieved anger unlike anything anyone had seen before.

3) Legion

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Legion is arguably the X-Men’s most dangerous foe because he’s far more than just a single opponent. His mutation allows him to spontaneously trigger new mutations in himself to match whatever circumstances he finds himself thrown into. This includes the potential to develop limitless strength, which he has demonstrated more than enough times by now. The thing that holds Legion back, and makes him so dangerous, is that he develops a new personality with each power. His most recurring visage with super strength is a woman named Sally, and she’s been shown to smash opponents just like the Hulk, which easily earns him a top spot on this list.

2) Bete Noir

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Bete Noir is a somewhat contentious placement, as we never saw what it was truly capable of, but if the stories of its powers are accurate, then it definitely deserves a place on this list. It was said to be an ancient force of raw power on the same level as the Phoenix Force, but unlike the Force’s dedication to life, it craved destruction. It was trapped within Earth’s molten core, but if it ever escaped, its raw strength would rip the world apart as it formed a new physical body. It would shatter the planet and leap into space, looking to continue its crusade of destruction. It lacked a true body, but once it developed one of its own, it would have been as physically strong as the Phoenix Force is telekinetically.

1) First Fallen

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The First Fallen, much like Bete Noir, is an ancient enemy of the Phoenix Force. In fact, it’s been hypothesized that these enemies and other evil mystical forces are simply different aspects of the villainous Shadow King. Regardless, the First Fallen was another malignant energy that could grant a host unparalleled power. It mostly granted reality warping effects, but alongside those, it bestowed strength akin to that of other cosmic beings, placing anyone possessed by the First Fallen on the same physical level as characters like the Watcher and even Galactus. The First Fallen is immeasurably powerful, and its hosts have stood as the physically strongest foes the X-Men have ever faced.

Which overpowered X-Men villain is your favorite?