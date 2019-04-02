New ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Trailer Reunites Captain America and Iron Man

Surprise! The planned launch of Avengers: Endgame ticket sales came with an added bonus in the form of a new “special look” trailer, one filled with new footage from the film. Nearly every shot throughout the minute or so of footage was one we hadn’t seen before, and it provided a few key moments that fans have been anxiously waiting to see. Key among them: the reunion of Captain America and Iron Man.

There are a couple of shots in this trailer where Steve and Tony are together, but none bigger than the key scene halfway through the footage, in which the two speak face-to-face. This marks the first time we’ve seen these guys talk since they fought one another at the end of Captain America: Civil War.

In the shot, Cap and Tony stand in the middle of a city, talking to one another about what to do next. Tony simply asks his partner, “Do you trust me?” This is of course a difficult question, as the pair have never exactly seen eye to eye. However, Thanos changed everything, and there are few people left who they can trust as much as one another. So Cap looks right back at Tony and says, “I do.”

Things come to an end when the duo shake hands, sending chills down the spine of every die hard Marvel Cinematic Universe fan. Their relationship has clearly taken some massive strides since we saw them in Civil War, and they will have to lean on one another in order to defeat Thanos once and for all.

Cap and Tony are seen together once again at the very end of the trailer, this time with Thor beside them, completing the original trinity of MCU heroes. The three of them can be seen walking toward Thanos just as the trailer ends, promising a massive showdown with their rival.

Avengers: Endgame hit theaters on April 26th.

