Marvel Fans Are Upset Over How Carol Danvers Looks In ‘Avengers: Endgame’ vs ‘Captain Marvel’

Marvel Studios is at it again. The company is hyping the release of Avengers: Endgame with a brand-new trailer, but it doesn’t seem like everyone is excited about the reel. The addition of Captain Marvel thrilled millions, but fans aren’t too happy about how she looks.

As you can see below, a group of fans have started to question Captain Marvel’s appearance in the trailer. The heroine appears at the very end of the trailer with Thor and Black Widow, but her glam look confused many.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The main critique seems to be about Carol’s full face of makeup. On the heels of Captain Marvel, the heroine used minimal makeup if any and preferred a more natural look. However, this seems to be shifted in the trailer. Carol can be seen with red lips and eyeliner as she faces down Thor with an very unimpressed expression.

Some fans are asking if the decision was done to make Carol more feminine, and the proposal has infuriated all sort. After all, fans are asking why the heroine would choose to do a makeover as soon as she gets back to Earth when a universe-ending event has occurred, but there are others defending the heroine.

Other fans are pointing out that makeup doesn’t make a woman or man weak. Heroines like Peggy Carter and Natasha Romanoff have used makeup often and to varying degrees; Their status as strong women weren’t hit by those looks, and fans are stressing Captain Marvel deserves the same treatment. The fighter is strong with or without their makeup, but it seems this controversy is far from over at the moment.

So, where do you land on this debate? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Avengers: Infinity War is now available on home video, and Captain Marvel is now in theaters. Upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Avengers: Endgame on April 26th, and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about the new Aladdin trailer, how the new Joker looks in the Harley Quinn show, a HUGE Captain Marvel discussion & so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!

Example One

why has captain marvel / carol got red lipstick on in the endgame trailer?? in captain marvel she shows no interest in makeup so why has she got the lippy and hair straighteners out to fight this war?? the difference between the male and female directors is showing ☕️ pic.twitter.com/ZHxad3nEg3 — Ruby Naldrett (@rubynaldrett) March 14, 2019

Exhibit B

But… Why?

Protective Shadow Palate

@Russo_Brothers Captain Marvel is wearing make-up on an offical trailer, Why? Why does she need makeup to protect the universe? — 딩류 (@BLESSO12O) March 14, 2019

Beauty Guru

Why does #CaptainMarvel look like she’s getting ready to audition for a soap opera?



I guess being in space gives you lots of hot makeup tips! pic.twitter.com/DYbfwBYkcN — Hobo Fett (@pantster) March 14, 2019

Empowering Makeover

I like Captain Marvel’s look in End Game. Makeup doesn’t make her any less badass…. pic.twitter.com/batBs46kCJ — Josephine (@josephineoceane) March 14, 2019

Hair Tutorial: MCU Style

Highkey didn’t recognize Captain Marvel in the new trailer for a bit because they added makeup and straightened her hair for no reason lmao — Tony Stark’s will to live ?️‍? (@am_i_gregnant) March 14, 2019

The Real Reason