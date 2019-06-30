Watch Chris Evans Drop an F-Bomb at Comic Con Panel, Causing Jeremy Renner and Don Cheadle to Leave the Stage

As the saying goes, nobody’s perfect and Captain America himself is no exception. Earlier this evening during a panel at ACE Comic Con in Seattle, Chris Evans was on hand with Don Cheadle and Jeremy Renner as the trio started talking about their favorite fight scenes in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Evans got a bit too excited too early when he was explaining a scene between Renner and Scarlett Johansson when he let an f-bomb slip before a packed house.

“Renner’s gonna say, you and ScarJo, that was f***ing…” Evans said before he caught what just came out of his mouth.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Cheadle was quick to a notice a child in the front row, pointing them out before jokingly storming off stage. “There’s a child right here!” Cheadle exclaimed while pointing at a kid in the front row. “This is insane! I’m out of here.”

In a matter of seconds, the crowd cheered loud enough to convince both Cheadle and Renner to rejoin their friend on stage to finish about 10 more minutes worth of questions from anxious fans waiting in line. Earlier in the panel, Evans did admit that turning down the role of Steve Rogers/Captain America would have been the biggest mistake of his life, even though he didn’t initially want the part.

“Moving forward after playing a role that means so much to me, I think any actor — even when I took this role in the beginning, there’s no denying that you play this kind of narrative in your head of being like, ‘Well, am I gonna be somehow pigeonholed with this character?’” Evans said. “And in a way, along the last ten years, you can’t help but accept the fact that when you walk the streets, everyone’s like, ‘Cap!’”

While Cap’s MCU storyline is technically over, especially now that he’s an old man within the regular timeline, it has yet to be seen if Evans will ever return to the live-action universe for one more go-around. If anything, some might expect the character to have a quick cameo is Disney+’s upcoming The Falcon and The Winter Soldier series.

Do you think Evans will reprise his role as Captain America again? If so, let us know when either in the comments below or by tweeting me at @AdamBarnhardt to chat all things MCU!

Avengers: Endgame has returned to theaters for its second theatrical release ahead of Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 2nd. Captain Marvel is now available wherever movies are sold.