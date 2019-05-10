Chris Evans’ Last Line as Captain America in Avengers: Endgame Was “Really Stupid”

When Avengers: Endgame reshoots wrapped in October, Chris Evans bid farewell to his time as Captain America by commenting on his past self’s costumed ass. Asked about his last recorded line during an appearance at ACE Comic Con in October, Evans admitted his last line was “something really stupid, it was something really dumb. Which I also probably can’t give away.”

Pressed for specifics, Evans would say only the line was made in response to Ant-Man (Paul Rudd).

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Well, you know, it was reshoots, so you’re doing these little picks and pops, and it’s just little things that they need,” Evans said. “It might have been a line to Paul Rudd. He wasn’t there, but it was a stupid line. The line wasn’t memorable to me [laughs]. The day was more memorable than the line.”

After Avengers: Endgame, it becomes apparent Evans’ last line as the star-spangled superhero was almost certainly commentary on the buttocks of his younger self during a time-travelled revisit to 2012’s The Avengers.

When Captain America, Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.), Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) and Ant-Man time travel to New York 2012 in an attempt to retrieve three Infinity Stones, Tony Stark — catching a glimpse of Steve Rogers’ form-fitting red, white and blues — says the suit “did nothing for your ass.”

“No one asked you to look, Tony,” Rogers says over earpiece. Adds a tiny-sized Ant-Man with a salute, “I think you look great, Cap. As far as I’m concerned, that’s America’s ass.”

Later, after a misunderstanding leads to Rogers defeating 2012 Captain America in battle, 2023 Rogers looks down at his ass-up past self and admits, “That is America’s ass.”

The moment was “a little meta,” Endgame co-writer Stephen McFeely told the Los Angeles Times when prompted to explain the origins of the fan-favorite gag.

“Chris Evans has never been comfortable with that outfit from the first Avengers movie,” McFeely said.”And so in the rearview, it’s a little way to wink at how that was then, and this is now. And then it sort of just built from there. By the time we got to the fight scene where he defeated himself, his butt is on the ground and he was just sitting there for a callback.”

Evans has since said his final day on the Marvel Studios blockbuster left him “bawling” when saying goodbye to Captain America after eight years.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we go all in on the Spider-Man: Far From Home trailer and Disney’s big announcement of movie releases! Is Spider-Man introducing the multiverse? Will Aladdin or Lion King be the live-action remake king this summer? Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!