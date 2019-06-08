Avengers: Endgame Star Chris Evans Loves Toy Story as Much as the Rest of Us

The fourth installment of the beloved Toy Story franchise is hitting theaters this summer, and everyone is incredibly excited to see their favorite talking toys back in action. The list of Toy Story fans even includes Chris Evans, the actor best known for playing Steve Rogers/Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The actor recently shared a video of Toy Story 4 stars, Tom Hanks and Tim Allen, adding that he loves the films.

Well this is just awesome. I love these movies. https://t.co/cXiMn6MYbv — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) June 7, 2019

“Well this is just awesome. I love these movies,” Evans wrote.

Many fans commented on Evans’ post, relating to the actor’s soft spot for Disney.

“You’re probably tweeting this at Disney World right now,” @capsheroes guessed.

“Just make a Disney stan account already,” @mcucevans joked.

“Petition to cast Chris as a Disney prince,” @gwsmcu added.

Someone even shared this delightful gif of Evans proclaiming his love:

Disney/Pixar & Chris Evans pretty much interchangeable. 🤠 pic.twitter.com/dAHpdNU6Pn — Chris Evans USA FanSource (@ChrisEvans_USA) June 7, 2019

You can currently catch Evans on the big screen in another Disney film, Avengers: Endgame.

Toy Story 4 was directed by Josh Cooley (Riley’s First Date), and produced by Mark Nielsen (associate producer Inside Out) and Jonas Rivera (Inside Out, Up).

You can real the animated film’s synopsis below:

“Woody (voice of Tom Hanks) has always been confident about his place in the world, and that his priority is taking care of his kid, whether that’s Andy or Bonnie. So, when Bonnie’s beloved new craft-project-turned-toy, Forky (voice of Tony Hale), declares himself as ‘trash’ and not a toy, Woody takes it upon himself to show Forky why he should embrace being a toy. But when Bonnie takes the whole gang on her family’s road trip excursion, Woody ends up on an unexpected detour that includes a reunion with his long-lost friend Bo Peep (voice of Annie Potts). After years of being on her own, Bo’s adventurous spirit and life on the road belie her delicate porcelain exterior. As Woody and Bo realize they’re worlds apart when it comes to life as a toy, they soon come to find that’s the least of their worries.”

In addition to most of the returning cast, Toy Story 4 will also feature a crop of new characters, Keegan Michael-Key and Jordan Peele as Ducky and Bunny, and Keanu Reeves as Duke Kaboom.

Toy Story 4 will be released on June 21st.