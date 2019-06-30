Chris Evans Says Turning Down Captain America Would Have Been the Biggest Mistake of His Life

Former Captain Americastar Chris Evans, who initially twice turned down the role of the star-spangled Avenger, believes saying “no” to Marvel would have been the “biggest mistake” of his life.

“Moving forward after playing a role that means so much to me, I think any actor — even when I took this role in the beginning, there’s no denying that you play this kind of narrative in your head of being like, ‘Well, am I gonna be somehow pigeonholed with this character?’” Evans said at ACE Comic Con Seattle. “And in a way, along the last ten years, you can’t help but accept the fact that when you walk the streets, everyone’s like, ‘Cap!’”

An anxious Evans twice rejected Marvel Studios’ multi-movie deals before relenting, going on to appear as Steve Rogers in one Marvel Cinematic Universe blockbuster per year since 2011.

“But the truth is, Marvel has made a collection of films that even — had I not been a part of these movies, had I said no to these movies — it would have been the biggest mistake of my life,” Evans said.

“I consider these movies what Star Wars was to me. These are incredibly special. What an unbelievable collection, this tapestry of movies they’ve had to [connect]. This will never happen again. This is something that [Marvel Studios president] Kevin Feige, and this collection of really special actors that I feel blessed work with, and the directors, the writers — it’s so special to me.”

“So if what comes with that is this kind of inseparable connection with the role, I’m proud. If you told me I could never make another movie again and this is all I got, I’d be fine with it,” Evans continued. “Because to me, this is really, really special.”

Evans, who is confirmed to be finished with the role following Rogers’ retirement at the conclusion of Avengers: Endgame, hopes to continue to expand his horizons as both actor and director.

“All that being said, I’d love to continue working outside of it [laughs]. Look, obviously I’m looking to do stuff beyond the role, but at the end of the day, I really look at it as a real blessing,” Evans said.

“It was at one point in my life something that I was really apprehensive about, in retrospect I can say in complete confidence it was the best decision I’ve ever made.”

Nudging Avengers co-stars Jeremy Renner and Don Cheadle, Evans said, “Even if, just for these idiots, for the friendships I made, just for the friendships. Even if these movies sucked and my career was tanked because of pigeonholed, just to be friends with these morons [was worth it].”

Avengers: Endgame is available to own on Digital HD July 30 and 4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray August 13.