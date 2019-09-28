This Avengers: Endgame Clip Is the Perfect Reaction for Spider-Man’s MCU Return

Yesterday was a huge day for fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Sony and Disney finally reached an agreement over Spider-Man. After a month of thinking Tom Holland would never be allowed back in the MCU, the two companies decided to work together on one more Spider-Man films as well as allowing Holland to appear in one other MCU movie. Fans have been celebrating the news all across social media, from heartfelt posts to some hilarious videos. One great clip shared to the r/MarvelStudios subreddit shows the scene where Peter Parker/Spider-Man is finally reunited with Tony Stark/Iron Man during the epic battle in Avengers: Endgame. Peter’s adorable “remember” rant about The Snap is replaced with some very fitting dialogue as Tony is labeled “Fans.”

“Spider-Man and fans reunite!,” u/CheesyObserver wrote.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As you can see, the clip shows Peter’s dialogue changed to the following:

“Hey! Holy cow! You will not believe what’s been going on. Do you remember when Disney and Sony had that deal? And then I got broken up and I must have split up from them because I woke up and you were crying but Kevin Feige was there, right. And he was like, ‘It’s been a month. Come on. They need you!’ And then he started doing the negotiations and the planning thing he does all the time and- what are you doing? This is nice.”

Many people commented on the post to add to the love:

“‘Tony, look at me. We’re going to be okay. You can rest now.’ – Feige to fans after fixing the Spidey deal,” u/Marvel_plant wrote.

“Having Far From Home end on that cliffhanger would’ve destroyed me, so glad that Sony and Disney came to an agreement,” u/Redd2d added.

Yesterday, Kevin Feige issued a statement about the news:

“I am thrilled that Spidey’s journey in the MCU will continue, and I and all of us at Marvel Studios are very excited that we get to keep working on it,” he shared. “Spider-Man is a powerful icon and hero whose story crosses all ages and audiences around the globe. He also happens to be the only hero with the superpower to cross cinematic universes, so as Sony continues to develop their own Spidey-verse you never know what surprises the future might hold.”

Spider-Man 3 is set to be released on July 16, 2021. Other upcoming Marvel Studios projects include Black Widow on May 1, 2020, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in Fall 2020, The Eternals on November 6, 2020, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, WandaVision in Spring 2021, Loki in Spring 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, What If…? in Summer 2021, Hawkeye in Fall 2021, and Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021, and Black Panther 2 on May 6, 2022. Marvel Studios Disney+ series without release dates include Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight, and She-Hulk.