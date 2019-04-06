‘Avengers: Endgame’ Screens Breathtaking New Footage

Disney opened its doors to members of the press on Friday night to screen about seven minutes of footage from Avengers: Endgame. Of those seven minutes, about half of the run time was never seen before — offering a glimpse at what Tony Stark and Nebula are up to aboard the Benetar ship. While the details of the scenes will be kept under wraps here as a means to prevent spoilers from surfacing, they sent clear messages about the upcoming ensemble film.

Potential spoilers for Avengers: Endgame follow. This article is more of a reaction than a recap but it may offer new information from scenes from Avengers: Endgame which has not yet been revealed. “We don’t want to give you any context,” Avengers: Endgame co-director Joe Russo said, introducing the footage. “The two clips are sort of unrelated. There will be a little fade to black and then another clip.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Russo Brothers introducing two clips from Avengers: Endgame. pic.twitter.com/lQ6OioEwt7 — Brandon Davis (@BrandonDavisBD) April 6, 2019

First of all, Tony Stark and Nebula make for an interesting team. Ironically, one is made of metal parts and the other became famous for wearing a metal suit. Their personalities, however, could not be more different as one operates with machine-like tendencies and an aggressive attitude and the other has trouble taking anything seriously. As seen in the trailers for Avengers: Endgame, the two will do some tinkering and have their share of desperate moments, but the clip shown offered up something different.

While the situation in which Tony and Nebula find themselves in sends a clear message of hopelessness and desperation, they found solace in a simple home-made table top game to pass the time. They might even be bonding a little bit. That’s what this movie seems to be about: the idea of individuals coming together to be greater than the sum of their parts.

That’s where the second clip comes in. A detailed description already surfaced from CinemaCon, where the footage was first shown. Captain Marvel brings an abundantly confident attitude to the remaining Avengers in the facility, eager to come face to face with Thanos herself. Captain America, however, is quick to remind her that they need to function as a unit if they’re going to take down the Mad Titan.

The stakes are at an all time high in both clips and the pressure of the situation is ever present. Still, the Russo Brothers as directors and their talented cast members manage a few well-timed cracks to keep things light and fun throughout.

If anything, the clips shown on Friday open up the doors for more questions than answers. Certain implied bits of speculation heading into the film are confirmed — the team will fight Thanos and they want to save those they lost — but how they’ll do it remains a mystery in its entirety. In fact, how they’ll even reunite in the first place is also a major question in itself.

It was enough to not really tell us anything about what’s going to happen in this movie but cement a desire (or, need) to see this movie in its entirety, as soon as possible.

As they did with Avengers: Infinity War, the Russo Brothers seem to have found the perfect balance in tone, stakes, and character interactions for Avengers: Endgame, if the clips we saw are any indication. Perfectly balanced, as all things should be.

Avengers: Endgame hits theaters on April 26.