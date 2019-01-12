‘Avengers: Endgame’: Cobie Smulders Says She Doesn’t Know if She’s Coming Back

The last time Marvel Cinematic Universe fans saw Cobie Smulders‘ S.H.I.E.L.D. agent Maria Hill, she had turned to dust along with Nick Fury following Thanos’ devastating finger snap in a post-credits scene for Avengers: Infinity War. But when it comes to whether fans will see the character in Avengers: Endgame, Smulders is giving nothing away.

In a recent appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, host Jimmy Fallon did his best to get Smulders to reveal if she was appearing in the upcoming MCU film. Unfortunately for fans eager for a stealthy spoiler or two, Smulders played it cool and simply said she didn’t know.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“But maybe, but not, but maybe?” Smulders said. “I don’t know. It’s coming out so soon!”

One can’t blame Smulders for being careful about her character’s role or lack of one in the eagerly anticipated Marvel Studio film. Much has been made of the extraordinary lengths the studio has gone to avoid spoilers from getting out in regarding Infinity War and revealing an appearance in the film — even if it were in a flashback — could be pretty telling. As is, Smulders did reveal a spoiler for Infinity War last year, though because it was to her husband it didn’t end up being an issue.

Smulders is married to Saturday Night Live star Taran Killam who revealed on an episode of The Fandom Files last year that Smulders had told him about her role in the film.

“I remember when Cobie first told me she was auditioning for the first Avengers, just that was enough to get me so excited. [I was like] ‘Do you want me to read with you? We should rehearse again, right? Let’s do it one more time. What’s she going to wear?’” Killam remembered, laughing. “She actually snuck me a little illegal photo from the screen test. She did a screen test with about four or five other actresses. Infinity War was the first time where she let me know what was going to happen. Her tag was added on later in the schedule. She’s like, ‘Yeah, I’m there and then I disappear?’ I was like, ‘God, what does this mean? What does this mean?’”

What it meant ended up being half of the life in the universe was eliminated, an act that leaves the remaining heroes in a position of having to figure out what to do next. It’s that “what to do next” that has led to almost countless fan theories ranging from time travel, a split universe, Doctor Strange being wrong about the heroes prevailing, and even one that claims Thanos will somehow be redeemed.

Whatever the future holds — both for Smulders regarding being part of Endgame and for Endgame itself — fans don’t have too much longer to wait. The film is set to open in theaters on April 26.

What do you think about Smulders’ comments? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.