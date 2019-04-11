‘Avengers: Endgame’ 3D Trailer Further Reveals Thanos’ Attack on Avengers Compound

Avengers: Endgame has been wrapped in secrecy, but the increase in marketing and merchandising as the film nears release day has revealed at least one big twist: A major battle sequence at Avengers Compound in upstate NY, where the team is seemingly ambushed by Thanos. The reveal started as carefully hidden details in the latest Avengers: Endgame trailer, but since then, there’s been mounting evidence of the sequence.

Case in point: the 3D version of the Avengers: Endgame trailer went live, and it reveals a piece of evidence about the Avengers Compound attack sequence that Marvel was careful to hide in the regular trailer:

This sequence from the trailer sees Hawkeye in a tunnel fighting for his life, before there’s a massive explosion. It wasn’t shown what Hawkeye was fighting / running from – or what the source of the explosion was… until now. With the 3D trailer, we now see that Hawkeye is taking on a horde of Outriders, and seems to set of the explosion himself, to take them out.

Now that we have that piece of the puzzle in place, let’s just recap all the examples we’ve been given about this “Avengers Compound Attack” sequence playing out:

This scene of Scott Lang / Ant-Man looking around ominously is set inside the halls of Avengers Compound, where we see many other character interactions taking place in the trailer (like that Thor and Captain Marvel exchange). If you look closely in the background of the shot, you’ll notice a massive explosive fireball slowly filling the windows of Avengers Compound at around 1:34 – an explosion we now know Hawkeye may set off. A later scene of the trailer sees a miniaturized Ant-Man trying to escape the firey inferno, as it sweeps through the compound.

The attack is clearly an ambush of some kind; one first hinted at thanks to some earlier leaks from Avengers: Endgame LEGO sets. The set came with Hulk, Ant-Man, Nebula, Iron Man, and Captain Marvel – all characters we know to be present at Avengers Compound at the time. It also came with Thanos and an Outrider, with the latter now confirmed by this 3D trailer.

After these various explosion moments, we see the Avengers doing battle on a ruined landscape that now seems pretty clear to be the rubble of Avengers compound:

This reveal now raises a lot of interesting points about the earlier Avengers: Endgame footage we’ve seen – specifically the Super Bowl Spot. That footage featured the Avengers (with a few members digitally removed from the shot) walking outside their Compound to see something ominous approaching from the sky – and a later shot showed the team back in the base and suiting up for a fight. It seems we now know why.

We’re now also seeing how this “Attack on Avengers Compound” sequence would then connect to the reported Endgame footage from a recent Disney shareholders meeting:

“…The footage took place in Avengers HQ with the heroes who survived the end of Avengers: Infinity War, as well as Captain Marvel. The newest member of the team wants to set out to kill Thanos, with Nebula revealing she knows where he is. Rocket chimes in to say that the use of the Infinity Gauntlet caused a massive energy spike, the largest ever seen on Earth, though another planet experienced a similarly tremendous energy spike, seemingly where we saw Thanos at the end of Infinity War.

Given how their last conflict ended with Thanos, War Machine, Bruce Banner, Black Widow, Captain America, and Captain Marvel all discuss the likelihood of taking down Thanos, with Banner wondering why another conflict could turn out differently. Captain Marvel points out that she’s here this time, hinting at just how powerful she is.

Rhodes asks the question which many other audience members have been wondering, which is why Captain Marvel has been missing for the last two decades, with her pointing out that other planets in the universe need help and aren’t lucky enough to have the Avengers. After sitting quietly the whole time, Thor steps up from his chair and walks over to Captain Marvel, summoning his Stormbreaker ax, which whizzes right past Captain Marvel as she refuses to flinch, resulting in Thor saying, ‘I like this one.’”

“The footage then cuts to the remaining Avengers in the Benatar, with Rocket piloting and Captain Marvel in the ship’s co-pilot seat. Rocket asks if any of them haven’t been to space before, with Captain America, Black Widow, and War Machine raising their hands, with Rocket warning them not to puke on his ship. The camera then zoomed in on Captain America’s face as the footage came to a close.”

Maybe Thanos decides to get the jump on the Avengers, before they come for him? If Thanos has been keeping any kind of tabs on Nebula, her arrival on Earth would certainly be a major red flag for the Mad Titan.

There’s reason to believe this sequence could actually take place somewhere in the first act of Avengers: Endgame – even if it’s further into the film (say, around the 30 – 40 minute mark). That would be one hell of a way to kick off the action – and we’re curious as hell what the remaining two hours of the film would then be about…

Does this sound on point to you? Let us know in the comments!

Avengers: Infinity War is now available on home video, and Captain Marvel is now in theaters. Upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Avengers: Endgame on April 26th, and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th.

