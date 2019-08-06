Avengers Compound Scenes in Endgame Were Actually Filmed in the Most Unlikely Places

Most of the space sequences and heavy VFX battles in the Marvel Cinematic Universe are shot in giant indoor studios either in Atlanta or London. That said, there are also plenty of scenes that require being shot on location, like Tony Stark’s now-iconic cabin in Avengers: Endgame. However, not every location in Marvel’s record-breaking hit is as it seems on the surface. Thanks to some incredible lighting work and production design, one of the most memorable locations in Endgame was shot in the most unlikely of places.

Avengers: Endgame has now been released on Digital HD formats, so fans can finally watch the film in the comfort of their own home. Along with the release is a feature commentary from directors Joe and Anthony Russo and writers Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely. On the track, the four creators break down every scene from the film and reveal quite a few behind-the-scenes secrets.

Just before the Avengers Compound is destroyed by Thanos at the end of the movie, Markus points out that the sequences in the building were actually shot in an abandoned hotel in Atlanta, and that they only looked so convincing because of the work put in by the lighting team.

“And I wanna [say], before we destroy it, give a little credit to Charlie Wood and the lighting team,” Markus began. “This Avengers compound, which appears to have natural sunlight filtering through everything is in the abandoned conference room of a semi-abandoned Sheraton out by the Atlanta Airport, and it’s a magnificent-looking thing. You’d never know.”

There is no limit to the power of movie magic, and the ability of a good crew to completely transform an unsuspecting location into such a massive set piece. It looks like the Avengers: Endgame crew was certainly up to the task.

