Unused Avengers: Endgame Concept Art Shows Nebula With Comic-Accurate Look

Before Nebula (Karen Gillan) became a household name with James Gunn’s Guardians of the Galaxy (2014), she was a middle-of-the-pack cosmic villain oftentimes found in stories told by Jim Starlin. On the silver screen, Nebula sported a very sleek, almost robotic-like appearance as fans found it in due time Thanos (Josh Brolin) had slowly turned her into mechanical parts. Now, in Avengers: Endgame – The Art of the Movie, it looks like Nebula could have sported a vastly different look, not unlike that of her comic book counterpart.

In the video above around the 2:30 mark, you can see a spread of concept art featuring Nebula and a grid of 12 different headshots, most of which show Nebula will a full head of hair. All in all, each style is a completely different look yet they’re all more faithful to her comic style than her current look. For one reason or another, Marvel Studios choose to keep Nebula’s look remain the same, save for the orange piece she used on her head and she and Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) tried fixing the Benatar to get it off Titan.

We still have yet to see how much time will have passed between Avengers: Endgame and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 whenever that comes out, so if you’re holding out hope to see one of the looks above, there’s always a chance on the horizon.

Avengers: Endgame is now available wherever movies are sold and will be available to stream on Disney+ when it launches November 12th. Avengers: Endgame – The Art of the Movie is due out November 19th and can be pre-ordered here.

