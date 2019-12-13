Avengers: Endgame Concept Art Shows Female Avengers Assemble

From Thor’s makeover to Smart Hulk there was no shortage of iconic moments in Avengers: Endgame that have kept fans reeling all year. Chief among them though was the sequence in the final battle when many of the surviving female Avengers teamed up for an epic shot. Characters including Gamora, The Wasp, Nebula, Rescue, Shuri, Okoye, Scarlet Witch, Captain Marvel, and Valkyrie joined together to take on Thanos’ armada. Now, official concept art from this sequence has been released online, showing off a shot of the scene that didn’t make the final cut.

Andy Park, one of the lead artists with Marvel Studios’ Visual Development team, revealed the art on his Twitter account, saying: “(One) of the most fun/challenging keyframes I’ve ever painted during all my years at Marvel. Sad not to be able to paint #BlackWidow.”

“This is just a showcase of ten years of developing these characters from all the movies that we’ve had and seeing them all banded together to take on a greater threat,” Park previously said about the scene. “I was very proud to be able to portray that in this image, and it was very challenging because this is definitely one that took me a long time because I wanted to showcase each of these characters in the best light possible and come up with a cohesive image that shows off each of them and their powers. It’s not an easy feat, but it was very fun. It was just so sad that I couldn’t include Black Widow.”

Valkyrie and Captain Marvel actresses, Tessa Thompson and Brie Larson, have opened up about their hopes to make an entire movie teaming up these characters. Thompson even suggested that she’d like to see it happen for more than one film.

“I know what I want,” Thompson said. “No, listen, this is not just because Valkyrie would like to hang out with some of the beautiful, strong, intelligent, fantastic women of the MCU. She would, platonically in a team-building way. So, I want to work together as a team, us women, doing things in a film or two.”

Larson went on to explain that fan support for the film would actually go a long way towards making an A-Force film a reality. As she said, people are listening.

“I think that is what we want, we want to see females working together, ideally in their own film and we really have been saying this a lot but the more that people talk about it and say they are behind that and are interested in that the higher likelihood it is that that could happen,” Larson said. “People are listening. They’re watching.”

