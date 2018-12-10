Marvel’s ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Countdown Clock Has Been Updated

In addition to the debut trailer for Avengers: Endgame on Friday, Marvel Studios did exactly as many of expected and announced that the release date for the film had been moved.

Just like Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame will launch on the same day around the world, thus keeping the opportunity for spoilers at a minimum. After the trailer was released online, complete with the reveal that the film would launch sometime in April Marvel announced that the new release date would be April 26, 2019. To keep up with the new release plans, Marvel’s website has update the ever-ticking countdown clock for Avengers: Endgame.

A full seven days have been taken off the clock, assuring fans that Avengers: Endgame really is coming sooner. At the time of writing this article, on December 10th, there is a little over 136 days left until one of the most anticipated movies in history finally arrives in theaters.

Waiting for this movie, as well as its first trailer, certainly takes a lot of patience, and the Avengers: Endgame directors know that better than anyone. This weekend, after the trailer had been released online, Joe and Anthony Russo took to Twitter to thank the fans for waiting for the first footage.

“For those who have been here since the beginning.

For those who have joined along the way.

For the best fans in the Universe.

This trailer is for you…

With much love and gratitude for your patience,

The RB’s”

Avengers: Infinity War was truly like anything comic book fans had ever seen, and The Russo Brothers recently teased Avengers: Endgame being a much different experience.

“I don’t think there are any comics that correlate to it,” Joe Russo said. “I think we’re in pretty fresh territory with Avengers 4. If anything, I think it’s interesting after to go back and look at some of the Marvel films and view them through a different lens. But I can’t think of any comics, in particular, that would have value.

“Our job as we said a million times is to tell the story of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, not to do direct adaptations of the comics because we’re comic book fans. I have no interest as a director in telling a story that’s already been told or in seeing one that’s already been told. If I know all the events story as they’re going to happen then what’s the point of going to the film? We want to keep surprising audiences and continue the story that started with Iron Man 1 a decade ago.”

Avengers: Endgame is set to hit theaters on April 26, 2019.