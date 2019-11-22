Avengers: Endgame Cut a Touching Tribute to Groot From Rocket

There was a lot going on in Avengers: Endgame. A lot of characters, a lot of storylines, a lot of things to tie up after a decade of movies and more than 20 films leading up to this one, conclusive narrative. And of course, when you have that much content that has to be fitted into a single film — even a long one that’s part two of an even-longer two-parter — some things are bound to get cut, even if they are pretty cool. Or, in this case, maybe “some things are bound to get pruned” is a bit more appropriate, because we’re here to talk about Groot.

In the new Avengers: Endgame – The Art of the Movie, concept artist Jackson Sze shared some early images for how Rocket Raccoon might have appeared in the flm. And while he admits that the idea did not get very long, an early notion would have had Rocket wearing a bracelet made up from twigs that Groot had left behind during his final battle in Avengers: Infinity War.

“I did a really subtle thing where on Rocket’s arm I did a tiny Groot bracelet just for Rocket to remember him by — not that he’s ever going to forget,” Sze says. “I know that Groot turned into ash after Infinity War, but I imagined that he might have left some twigs around. It was just something that Rocket wears. It was a touch that didn’t get very far.”

The young Groot is back now, but for the five years in between Infinity War and Endgame, he would have been the second Groot that Rocket had lost in a not-very-long stretch of time — and the heartbreak of the first loss was likely still fresh even by the time the second one happened.

Avengers: Endgame – The Art of the Movie is out now

