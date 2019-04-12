Most Spectacular ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Poster Yet Brings Back Fallen Marvel Heroes

Not too long after many of the fallen heroes of the Marvel Cinematic Universe appeared on black-and-white characters posters, they joined the living Avengers on what is easily the most spectacular Avengers: Endgame poster yet. This new image is the official poster for Avengers: Endgame in China, confirming the April 24th release date in the country. It also confirms that some of your favorite Marvel characters will definitely appear in this film in some capacity.

As you can see at the bottom of the poster, all of the fallen heroes from the MCU are standing on what appears to be a pile of dust. Each of them, from Shuri on the left to Groot on the right, is essentially blacked out, mirroring the effect on the American character posters. The Avengers who are still alive are above them, in full color.

Amongst the heroes in color is one surprise that many may not have expected to see on a poster like this, and that’s the inclusion of Tessa Thompson’s Valkyrie, the standout character from Thor: Ragnarok. It had been confirmed that she would be in Avengers: Endgame, and that she survived the Snap, but it wasn’t clear if her role would be significant. While she surely won’t have as much to do as characters like Iron Man or Captain America, Valkyrie is sure to be included in the fight against Thanos given this, right? You can check out the image below!

Behind all of the Avengers, Thanos looms large over the entire poster. His presence has done similar over these heroes ever since the Snap, so this poster is fitting.

Of all the characters who got their own solo posters earlier this week, there are a couple missing from this new Chinese ad. Loki is certainly the most prominent, though it’s likely the poster is only including the heroes among the fallen. Also missing are Happy Hogan and Pepper Potts, both of whom got their own character posters as well.

What do you think of this new Avengers: Endgame poster? Are you looking forward to seeing the movie? Let us know in the comments!

Avengers: Endgame hits theaters on April 26th.

