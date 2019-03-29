New ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Posters Feature Dead ‘Infinity War’ Characters

Today the Internet was flooded with a clew of new posters for Avengers: Endgame, and in a somewhat surprise move, Marvel Studios also included some interesting one-sheets for the Marvel Cinematic Universe heroes that got dusted by Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War.

Take a look at those Endgame first-looks at familiar faces we lost in Infinity War, posed in memoriam in black and white grandeur – or go HERE for the full Avengers: Endgame Character Posters gallery!

As you can see above, there are a few nice surprises in the mix – like Tom Hiddleston’s Loki getting his own poster – same with Samuel L. Jackson’s Nick Fury! At the same time (at the time of writing this) some of the bigger “Fallen” posters are being held back from fans – most notably one for Tom Holland’s Spider-Man.

UPDATE: Marvel has now released the full slew of new posters – including Spider-Man, Bucky, Groot and all the other major dusted characters we were waiting for!

No doubt the reveals of these specific character posters will get Marvel fans speculating like crazy, trying to predict whether or not these images depict characters we’ll see return during Avengers: Endgame, or are simply a red herring, meant to cover the reality of characters who aren’t actually making it back from being dusted in Avengers: Infinity War.

Whatever the endgame turns out to be (pun), MCU fans weren’t prepared for the surge of emotion these in memoriam posters bring, with tweets like “I can’t handle/wasn’t prepared for this!” or “so many feels!” being pretty common. Some fans have noted details like Tom Hiddleston’s Loki looking like he’s on the verge of tears; whether that’s actual performance from Hiddleston or emotional projection by fans, the one sheet is nonetheless affecting fans just the way Marvel Studios wants to, with just one month left until Avengers: Endgame hits theaters.

