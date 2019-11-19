Avengers: Endgame Directors Explain Why Dead Tony Stark’s Adult Daughter Scene Was Cut

Most Marvel fans wouldn’t change a thing about Avengers: Endgame, the highest-grossing movie in box office history, and the conclusion of the decade-spanning Infinity Saga. Every decision that went into Endgame had the fans in mind, and aimed to deliver the best possible experience possible to those that had been watching the Marvel Cinematic Universe over the years. This included the cutting of certain scenes that initially seemed to be pivotal.

One such scene that has been talked about quite a bit over the last week or so is Tony Stark’s journey to the Soul World, where he met with an adult version of his daughter, played by Katherine Langford. While speaking recently to Inverse, director Joe Russo explained how the scene came about, and why it was removed from Endgame altogether.

“Part of the process is we go through a long period of exploration when we make these films,” Russo said. “That starts at the very beginning with [writers Chris] Markus and [Stephen] McFeely where we sit around and just talk about the story for months, what the possibilities are, where we can go. That sort of sense of exploration continues all the way through our shooting of the film and post-production. So there was a while where the idea was that when you use the Soul Stone there is sort of this moment that you have this kind of reckoning with something that may be left unresolved in your soul.”

The idea behind the scene was to mirror the experience that Thanos had with his daughter, Gamora, when he used the stone at the end of Avengers: Infinity War. However, unlike Gamora, fans didn’t have an established connection with Morgan Stark, causing the creative team to pull the scene from the final cut.

“Since Thanos had that poignant experience with his daughter in Infinity War, we started playing with the idea that there was something interesting and resonant in the symmetry with Tony and his daughter,” he continued. “The reason we ended up moving away from it is, once we shot it, we began to understand as we were actually shooting it, is that the audience didn’t have a relationship with his adult daughter in the film. They had a relationship with his young daughter but not with his adult daughter. It didn’t feel like it was as powerful as we may have thought so we began to move away from it.”

