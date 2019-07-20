Avengers: Endgame Deleted Scene Features Thor Leaks

We’re finally less than two weeks away from the home video release of Avengers: Endgame, and Marvel Studios is starting to hype up the occasion by revealing a brand new deleted scene from the movie. The film was already over three hours long, so it’s hard to imagine what could be cut from a jam-packed adventure, but there were a few sequences that had to be removed from the movie.

A new scene reveals a hilarious interaction between Rocket and Thor during their jaunt to Asgard circa-2013. Rocket, of course, is all about the mission; Thor, meanwhile, just wants to drink and relieve himself. Take a look above!

Videos by ComicBook.com

While the Bro Thor character provided a lot of humor in the movie, it put the God of Thunder in a situation fans weren’t used to seeing. Avengers: Endgame co-writer Christopher Markus explained that they wanted to continue pushing the character in an unexpected direction after Thor: Ragnarok.

“He got re-toned by [director] Taika Waititi, [writer] Eric Pearson and Chris Hemsworth in Thor: Ragnarok, and that was a gift to us,” Markus said to the LA Times. “But we also wanted to give him real obstacles and real consequences. All the things he lost in that movie, he takes it with such aplomb, but he’s really lost everything.”

“Basically from his first movie, he is headed for the throne. He has all this burden of purpose on him. And so his arc in all these movies is learning to let go of what people expect of him and embrace what he himself feels he is,” the writer continues. “It turns out Hemsworth is a really good actor. He’s not just gorgeous, he’s funny. It’s [been] such a great second half of the MCU for him. I’m really, really happy that that all came about.”

And while Hemsworth seemed like he might be on his way out of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, he recently signed on to return for Thor 4 alongside Waititi. He previously expressed his desire to return to the character — but only for a good reason.

“I’d play that character [Thor] again. I love it so much – especially if there’s something unique to do again with it. I felt like the last three films were very, very different each time. It really felt like a totally different character. And I don’t even know when or if they’re shooting [Guardians of the Galaxy 3],” Hemsworth said to CinemaBlend.

Avengers: Endgame is available on digital HD on July 30th, followed by Blu-ray and DVD on August 13th.