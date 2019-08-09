Marvel Studios Head Teases Massive Avengers Infinity Saga Set With More Deleted Scenes

Thanks to services like Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon Prime, streaming a film from the comforts of your home has become the go-to method of consuming media for an entire generation of audiences. Despite the convenience of streaming, a film’s physical media release allows an opportunity to deliver fans a variety of special features, from making-of featurettes to blooper reels to deleted scenes. Avengers: Endgame has already landed on Digital HD with some of these features, though Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige recently teased that an upcoming home video release which will contain all 23 films of the Infinity Saga could potentially deliver even more deleted scenes.

“If we do a big, giant Infinity Saga box set, we might include- I’m assuming if you’re going to spend the money to buy a box set with everything in it, you’re a fan,” Feige shared with Empire Magazine during a Q&A. “And it’ll take more than a couple of really, really bad scenes to turn you.”

While some filmmakers are forced to make theatrical cuts that they later regret, resulting in the release of extended or director’s cuts, more often than not there are good reasons why a scene doesn’t make it into theaters. Fans who are passionate enough to purchase a special edition of a film are likely the ones excited to see any additional footage, even if it’s removed from the context of the rest of the film.

“I like sharing those scenes,” Feige noted of a deleted Endgame scene that was recently released. “And when we have something like that that we love, and which was not an easy decision to cut out but was the best decision for the movie, it’s a great avenue to say, ‘We’ll put it out there.’ It’s not like no-one will ever see it. There are things that we think nobody should ever see. And I think we’ve just recently been discussing that now we can start to show some of our less proud moments.”

The inclusion of deleted scenes doesn’t always win over fans, as was the case with a re-release of Endgame earlier this year that promised “added footage.” What fans ultimately saw was rough footage featuring unfinished visual effects, disappointing fans who shelled out money for a repeat viewing.

“There’s stuff that still pops up from the Star Wars trilogy occasionally – Tosche Station for instance,” Feige detailed of the excitement of seeing any scrapped footage. “That is not great, it certainly shouldn’t be in the movie, but I love seeing it. I love that they shot it and it exists and we get to see it. So usually we love putting that stuff out there. There’s some things that we’ve been too humiliated to show, but I think we’ll bring out soon enough.”

Avengers: Endgame is out now on Digital HD and hits Blu-ray and DVD on August 13th.

