Every Avengers: Endgame Deleted Scene Released Online

Just a little over a week after breaking Avatar‘s record to officially become the highest-grossing movie of all time, Avengers: Endgame has officially been released to the public at home. It’s only available on Digital HD at this point, but that’s enough for fans around the country to jump back in and see the film over and over again, as many times as they want.

Not only is the movie itself now available to watch at home, but the digital release also comes with all of the bonus features that will be included on the Blu-ray. There are hours of featurettes and a director’s commentary to watch through, as well as a few deleted scenes.

Videos by ComicBook.com

There are just six deleted scenes included on the Endgame home release, ranging from funny gags to heartfelt finales. Of course, it didn’t take long for all of the individual sequences to make their way onto YouTube.

So if you’re holding out to buy Avengers: Endgame on Blu-ray but want to see what the deleted scenes have in store, we’ve got you covered. Take a look below at all six deleted scenes from Endgame and let us know in the comments which one is your favorite.

Lunch Time With Tony and Pepper

In this scene, Tony and Pepper joke about alpacas and berries in the kitchen before Tony goes to get Morgan for lunch. This takes place right before Steve, Natasha, and Scott show up to the cabin to try and recruit Tony at the beginning of the movie.

War Machine Trolls Captain America

While discussing the Time Heist plans, Steve tells Rhodes about his interactions with the Tesseract in WWII, telling the story of his fight with Red Skull and sacrificing himself by crashing the plane. War Machine points out what we’ve all been thinking for years.

Rocket’s Close Shave

While watching footage from the Battle of New York, Rocket starts to make fun of the Avengers by pointing out that the Chitauri are incredibly weak. In the middle of Rocket’s gloating, Tony walks up and shaves a stripe into the back of his head.

Thor Takes a Break

As Rocket tries desperately to formulate a plan to retrieve the Reality Stone from Asgard, Thor runs off to relieve himself in the middle of his old home.

Tony and Howard Stark

While in the past, Tony spends a little extra time talking to his late father, Howard Stark. He uses Pepper’s last name as a guise to keep Howard from knowing his true identity.

Take a Knee

In what is easily the most talked-about deleted scene from the movie, all of the Avengers take turns kneeling on the battlefield after Iron Man dies, paying respect to their fallen friend.

Buy or Pre-order Avengers: Endgame: