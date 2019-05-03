Avengers: Endgame Director Addresses Chris Pratt’s Illegal Set Video

Avengers: Endgame director Joe Russo says he’ll talk to Star-Lord star Chris Pratt, who broke a no-filming rule to record a behind-the-scenes video taken during filming on the blockbuster’s epic final battle.

“I gotta talk to him about that,” Russo said with a smirk when approached by Blast.

Joe and brother Anthony Russo announced on Good Morning America Thursday their requested Internet-wide and real life Endgame spoiler ban ends Monday, May 6, at which point the film’s many spoilers become “fair game.”

“I think people have been really treating this with a lot of integrity, we’re really happy,” Joe told Blast.

“I think we just asked everybody to hold spoilers until this Monday. After this Monday it’s fair game because everybody’s had two weekends to see it, and I think people want to start to talk about the movie.”

The spoiler ban will be lifted as Endgame is viewed by more and more audiences and continues its climb up the top-five highest-grossing films of all time worldwide list, where it now stands in fifth place, unseating the Pratt-led 2015 blockbuster Jurassic World.

“We were def surprised. You could never predict something like this,” Anthony said at the Milken Institute Global Conference earlier this week.

“We saw numbers coming in Tuesday from the international market,” added Joe. “We had good momentum — it’s sort of shock and awe. It’s a testament to serialized storytelling and this movie is benefited from that.”

Other “illegal” videos captured by Avengers stars on the Endgame set include posts shared by Scarlet Witch star Elizabeth Olsen and Iron Man star Robert Downey Jr. Captain America star Chris Evans wrote on Twitter he’ll adhere to the rules in place and hold off sharing his set videos until May 6.

Avengers: Endgame is now in theaters.

