Avengers: Endgame Director Jokes That Star-Lord Has A Broken Jaw And Brain Damage

Avengers: Endgame is a hefty movie, weighing in at more than three hours long. It can be hard to remember every small detail in the film, but some of the tiniest moments deliver big laughs upon additional viewings. Star-Lord’s dancing on Morag is painted in an even more hilarious light with the new commentary released along with the film. It turns out Nebula and War Machine did a lot more damage to the space explorer than they may have realized.

When the duo visited Morag back in 2014 to retrieve the power stone, they come into contact with a blissfully unaware Peter Quill. Fans will remember that he obtained the stone back then because this was the easiest point in time to grab the stone before it fell into the wrong hands. But, during the commentary, the filmmakers described just how bad the blow that pushed Quill out of the picture actually was.

During the film’s commentary track, co-director Joe Russo talks about the fate of poor Star-Lord in this timeline. “Clearly, Quill is just a guy with a Walkman on, who’s singing out of tune.” Russo claims.

Co-writer Stephen McFeely asks about the extent of his injuries, it seems safe to say the leader of the Guardians of the Galaxy is down for the count.

“His jaw’s broken there, right? ” McFeely asked.

Russo chuckles in response and co-writer Christopher Markus adds, “At the very least…”

Anthony Russo ties the entire humorous exchange up with a bow when he says, “There’s some brain damage, for sure.”

Peter Quill never seems to catch a break near the end of the Infinity Saga. He eventually helps all the heroes take down Thanos’ army, but after the film, Star-Lord has to gather all of the Guardians of the Galaxy back together to try and find the 2014 version of Gamora that’s now wandering around somewhere in the universe.

Hopefully, fans can give him a break as some of them are still upset over his actions in Avengers: Infinity War. The directors have long since explained why everything isn’t his fault.

“I mean, look, he’s a character who’s gone through a lot of pain. He’s lost a lot of people in his life. He was kidnapped by pirates when he was 10 years old, raised by pirates, lost his mother, had to kill his father, and in the movie, the love of his life is taken from him,” Joe Russo told ET.

“So if you can’t understand someone making a human choice like that, I don’t know if you understand humanity very well. But he is a flawed character, and that’s what’s so compelling about him.”