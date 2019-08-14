Avengers: Endgame Director Reveals Story Behind “Avengers Assemble” Line

Chris Evans’s delivery on “Avengers, assemble,” a line fans had waited years to get to hear Captain America say, was just about perfect, giving the moment an appropriate sense of gravitas and making it clear that the filmmakers understood the expectations attached to the line. But apparently, even the writers did not know whose choice it was for Evans to deliver it that way. In the film, he shouts “Avengers,” but then lowers his voice for a teeth-clenched, steely “assemble,” rather than shouting the whole thing, as Captain America is often depicted as doing in the comics.

Writer Stephen McFeely, appearing on the commentary track available with purchase of the film at certain online retailers, asked directors Joe and Anthony Russo whose idea it was for Evans’s delivery to “go under.” Joe Russo admitted it was theirs — but acknowledged that the idea was not entirely without a downside. “It felt like it would be more interesting,” Russo told McFeely, who agreed that it was. Russo continued, “Unfortunately, him catching the hammer for the second time created a lot of energy in the theater, and I don’t know that people that first weekend actually heard it. But this is why you can go back and see it again.”

The ability to go back and catch what you missed is obviously a big selling point for home video in general, but Russo is not wrong that Avengers: Endgame created a lot of very vocal responses from early audiences that make it even easier to have missed little details that you might find interesting on the home release.

